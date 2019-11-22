Camila Cabello UK Tour: Tickets And Venue Details For The Romance Tour

Camila Cabello is heading on tour and she's coming to the UK. Picture: Camila Cabello/Twitter

Camila Cabello is bringing The Romance Tour to the UK and Ireland.

Camila Cabello – who has just been nominated for a Grammy alongside boyfriend Shawn Mendes – is dropping her new album, Romance, on 6 December and weeks ahead of its release she announced she’s heading on a global tour in 2020.

Taking The Romance Tour around the globe, the ‘Señorita’ singer will be stopping by the UK for dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Leeds.

Shawn Mendes Gushes Over His & Camila Cabello's GRAMMY Nomination For 'Señorita'

She’ll also be stopping in Dublin before embarking elsewhere around Europe.

Here’s everything you need to know about Camila’s 2020 tour…..

When do tickets go on sale?

General tickets go on sale from 29 November at 9am, but fans can access pre-sale tickets by pre-ordering her new album.

Tour dates in the UK and Ireland

1 June, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

2 June, Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 June, Manchester Arena

8 June, Dublin, 3Arena

9 June, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

11 June, London, The O2

What do we know about Camila’s new album?

Camila’s next album ‘Romance’ drops on 6 December, almost two years after she dropped her debut LP, ‘Camila’ in January 2018.

The full 14-song track list has remained a secret, but so far we know the tunes on there are as below:

‘Shameless’

‘Living Proof’

’Senorita’

‘Liar’ ‘Easy’

‘Cry For Me’

Who will support Camila on tour?

We don’t yet have any information on who will be supporting Camila on tour, so keep an eye on this page for updates.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News