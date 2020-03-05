Camila Cabello Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ From Being In Love With Shawn Mendes At The Global Awards 2020

Camila Cabello said her and Shawn Mendes 'need to calm down'. Picture: PA

Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes while speaking to Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020.

Camila Cabello revealed that being in love is ‘exhausting’, while speaking to Capital’s Jimmy Hill backstage at The Global Awards 2020.

When asked about future collabs with her beau, Shawn Mendes, she said: “I want more, we want more but honestly we’re being in our twenties.”

Jimmy asked if she meant that their schedules were too ‘busy’ for new bops and she said it was more about their relationship.

She continued: “No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you."

“We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down," she added.

The ‘Senorita’ hitmaker went on to talk about her filming for the Cinderella remake, which is why she’s been out and about in London in recent months.

She said: “[It’s] absolutely amazing. I’m really excited for my fans to see it, I think it’ll bring them a lot of joy.”

The 23-year-old took home her second ever Global Award after scooping Best Female.

She was up against Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Lizzo.

The ‘Liar’ hitmaker also stunned the audience with incredible performances of ‘My Oh My’ and ‘Havana’.

Shawn Mendes' bae even showed off her latin dance skills and the the crowd were loving it!

