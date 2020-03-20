From Billie Eilish & BTS To Louis Tomlinson & Jonas Brothers: All Tours & Gigs Cancelled Or Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Music concerts have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: PA

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen seriously huge events such as Coachella and Glastonbury being cancelled or postponed, but which tours have been affected?

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of music events have taken a hit in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in spaces with a large number of people.

Harry Styles Fans Confused As Extra 'Love On Tour' Dates Announced Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

Films have paused production, Glastonbury has been cancelled and Coachella has been postponed - but which tours and gigs have been affected due to the virus outbreak?

Let’s take a look…

Billie Eilish

The ‘bad guy’ hitmaker's New York shows were cancelled after the state banned gatherings of over 500 people, due to the pandemic.

However, on March 16, Billie took to Twitter to issue a statement, announcing that the rest of her tour dates were set to be rescheduled.

She wrote: “Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all of Billie’s remaining ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled & will be announced soon."

Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all of Billie's remaining ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled & will be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new tour dates. (1/5) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 16, 2020

BTS

Due to recent events, BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR - EUROPE ticket sale will be rescheduled. ARMY MEMBER PRESALE registration will remain valid, and Presale will be on April 29 with General Onsale on May 1. Please note that the schedule may change depending on the situation pic.twitter.com/XhLcmx3y6o — Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) March 17, 2020

K-Pop stars, BTS, were set to head on their ‘Map of the Soul’ tour, which would kick off in Seoul, South Korea in April, but the dates were cancelled.

The group’s management, Big Hit Entertainment, announced the news, saying: "While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact as last-minute cancellations may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff.

Big Hit explained it had 'inevitably come to the conclusion to announce the cancellation of the shows approximately a month in advance’.

It is unclear whether the rest of their tour dates will go on as planned.

Louis Tomlinson

The ‘Walls’ hitmaker first apologised to fans, revealing he was forced to cancel his shows in Italy.

The One Direction star went on to reschedule his other European tour dates, including his UK, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and Amsterdam shows.

The gigs have been postponed until August/September 2020.

He wrote: “Following the decree from the President of the Council of Ministers on 4th March my headline show in Milan next week will now not go ahead.

“I was really excited to bring the Walls Tour to Italy but the health and safety of my fans is more important than anything else."

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers cancelled their Las Vegas residency after Nevada declared a state of emergency.

The shows were meant to take place between April 1-18, but will no longer be going ahead.

The 'Sucker’ hitmakers shared a post on Twitter, writing: “We’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1-18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled.

“We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety."

Stormzy

Stormzy was forced to cancel his tour dates amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Own It’ rapper was one of the first artists to put a stop to their shows, announcing that the Asian leg of his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ tour will be rescheduled.

He took to Instagram to make the announcement on February 13, writing: "I was seriously looking forward to bringing the HITH World tour to Asia and playing some epic sold out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, I'm regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the Tour.

"Information regarding the rescheduled dates will follow in due course... I promise I'll be back.”

Stormzy is set to tour Australia, New Zealand and North America in May and June - however, he is yet to confirm if the shows will go ahead as planned.

Mabel

Mabel was forced to cancel the Italy part of her European tour as the country was struggling to contain the virus.

She made the announcement on Twitter on February 23, captioning the screenshot ‘but safety first’.

The statement read: “Due to recent events concerning the coronavirus in Italy, we’ve been advised by the Minister of Health and the President of the Lombardy region not to go ahead with tomorrow’s show in Milan.

“So sad but have to write this, but safety is the absolute priority here! Hoping to reschedule soon. Love M x [sic]."

Pussycat Dolls

The Pussycat Dolls were set to make their 2020 comeback with a reunion tour, which was initially planned for April.

The 'Buttons' singers took to Instagram to break the news that their shows would be rescheduled for October instead.

The post read: "Following the latest government advice we are very sad to announce that we are postponing our upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

"We're heartbroken that we will not be able to perform next month, but the safety and health of our fans is of course our No.1 priority. We look forward to seeing you all at the rescheduled dates in October. In the meantime please stay safe and look after yourselves."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News