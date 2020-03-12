When Is Coachella? Which Festivals Are Cancelled Or Moved Because Of Coronavirus?

Which 2020 festivals have been cancelled or postponed? Picture: Getty Images/Coachella

Coachella festival has been pushed back to October 2020 because of concerns around coronavirus. What other festivals have been moved or cancelled?

Coachella organisers have confirmed that the annual music festival won't be happening in April as usual.

Calvin Harris, Travis Scott and Lewis Capaldi were among the artists set to appear at the event in Indio, California.

However due to growing concerns around coronavirus, the two-weekend festival has been pushed back to October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18 later this year.

In a statement, organisers wrote: "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach [festivals] due to COVID-19 concerns."

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

Stormzy and Khalid have both cancelled the Asia dates of their respective tours, Jonas Blue cancelled his tour of Japan, Mabel wasn't allowed to go ahead with a show in Milan and Miley Cyrus had to call off her concerts in Australia.

Many festivals and large events abroad have already been cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, including RuPaul’s DragCon LA, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland Winter 2020 and SXSW.

But what about some of the summer's big music festivals here in the UK, like Glastonbury and Wireless festival?

Glastonbury Festival - Day One. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has already been confirmed as one of the headliners for this year's Glastonbury festival, which is set to take place at Worthy Farm from Wednesday June 24 to Sunday June 28.

The full line-up is yet to be announced. In previous years this has been done in March but the festival organisers might be delaying the announcement to wait and see what happens with the spread of coronavirus.

At the start of the month, Adrian Coombs, Glastonbury’s head of event operations, told Somerset Live that the festival was monitoring the situation closely while continuing to prepare from the event.

"Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year’s event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety. We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change."

"With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation."

Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Getty

So far no major UK festivals have been cancelled or push back because of the spread of coronavirus.

However, many of these events take place after Glastonbury in July, August and September. With almost five months to go before some festivals are scheduled, such as Wireless and SW4, most organisers are yet to comment on the situation.

