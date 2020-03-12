Riverdale Production Has Been Shut Down Due To Coronavirus Scare

Riverdale production is cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Facebook

The CW show has shut down production as there is a "real concern" about coronavirus on set.

While fans eagerly await for the rest of the fourth season of Riverdale, production on the series has ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW series - which stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart - has stopped filming after a rep for Warner Bros. stated that a team member from the show recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

> Lili Reinhart Shares Heartfelt Dream About Luke Perry: "I Think His Spirit Was Visiting Me"

Said team member is reportedly receiving medical attention, but production on the series is now suspended, meaning that the release of further episodes could be delayed.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies," said the representative; aiming to identify who may have come in contact with the team member at risk, as they filmed in Vancouver.

The last episode that aired on television, To Die For, saw Alice begin to make a documentary about Jughead's alleged death, as Betty plans a funeral for him.

Episodes of Riverdale may be delayed due to coronavirus. Picture: Facebook

> Grab Our App For The Latest Riverdale News And Gossip

The teen drama debuted on 26 January 2017 and has received mainly positive reviews, and has even won 19 Teen Choice Awards, and an MTV Movie & TV Award.

It's also been rumoured that Riverdale shares a universe with other teen series, such as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, after the teenage witch and her cousin visited Riverdale.