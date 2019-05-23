When Is Riverdale Season 4 Coming To Netflix, Who's In The Cast & Is Jughead Dead?

The Riverdale season 3 finale just dropped on Netflix - and we're already thinking about its return.

The first season of Riverdale was all about the mystery surrounding Jason Blossom's death, the second series was all about the Black Hood, and season 3 explored the creepy Gargoyle King and cult leader, Edgar Evernever.

In a dramatic episode, season 3 concluded with an intense game of G&G (Gryphons and Gargoyles), which led to Archie and Veronica getting it on (again) and Betty's dad, aka, the Black Hood, well and truly dead (we think).

Here's everything you need to know about the new series, including Jughead's fate...

Netflix has confirmed there will be a fourth season of Riverdale. Picture: Netflix / Riverdale

What date is Riverdale season 4 coming to Netflix?

At the beginning of May, Netflix confirmed the streaming site was renewing the teen thriller series for a fourth season.

While at the moment there's no official release date for the new episodes, it's expected the first instalment will drop early next year.

As is tradition, Riverdale episodes will come on a weekly basis, airing in the US first, then coming to the UK the following day.

Who's in the Riverdale cast?

The core four - KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones - will be returning for season 4.

As we saw in the final scenes of the season 3 finale, however, it was teased that Jughead may be dead in the next season.

Fans were left concerned after Archie, Veronica and Betty were stood around a campfire in their underwear, covered in blood and talking about never seeing each other again. Archie then threw Jughead's famous beanie onto the flames.

Knowing the Riverdale writers, though, we wouldn't be surprised if Jughead wasn't actually dead and they were just playing with us. I mean, season 1 ended on the cliffhanger that Archie may be dead, and Jughead's life hung in the balance before, after he was beat to a pulp.

Other cast members that are set to return for season 4 include:

- Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

- Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper

- Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones

- Casey Scott as Kevin Keller

- Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

- Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge

- Nathalie Boltt as Penelope Blossom

- Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz