Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Heartfelt Dream About Luke Perry: "I Think His Spirit Was Visiting Me"

Lili Reinhart told fans about a dream she had about her late Riverdale co-star, Luke Perry, in an emotional Instagram post.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has shared a heartwarming dream she had about her late co-star, Luke Perry, where she said she felt like she had been ‘visited’ by him.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: “I had a dream last night that I saw Luke… and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him.

“Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”

Having penned the same post on Twitter, fans were quick to send love to the actress, with one tweeting: "This make me cry..i miss Luke so much..cant believe its been almost 1 Year since he passed away [sic]."

Lili Reinhart shared her emotional dream on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“That is beautiful, so heartwarming,” added another.

"My heart. I know he’s so proud of you lili," wrote a third.

Luke, who played Fred Andrews in the popular series, died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke at his home in Los Angeles.

He was rushed hospital and passed away surrounded by his family and friends, according to a statement his publicist, Arnold Robinson, shared at the time.

Riverdale fans sent love to Lili Reinhart. Picture: Twitter

Aww I'm sending you a million hugs!!! 😭💕❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/kNROLoRDII — Myles White (@LightningMyles) February 20, 2020

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Arnold wrote.

The CW Television Network, who are known for producing shows such as Riverdale, postponed production on the show following his death, to mourn.

They shared a statement, penning: "Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

