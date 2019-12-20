WATCH: Daisy Ridley Reacts To Her Cole Sprouse Comparison

After the Riverdale star confused himself for Daisy Ridley, she responded to just how much the pair looked alike.

For weeks, fans have to unsee how much Star Wars' Daisy Ridley looks like Cole Sprouse. So much so, that the The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star even joked about it himself.

After he shared a photo of Daisy on set of The Force Awakens as Rey, captioned "just a nice photo of me," his 29.8 million followers were left shook at how similar they looked.

Cole Sprouse joked about his similarity to Daisy Ridley. Picture: Instagram

Daisy Ridley responded to the comparisons that had been made - whilst catching up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, saying "I'd like to believe I don't look like a man.

"I think it was the particular picture," stated Daisy, trying to distance her similarities to Cole, who's known for playing Jughead Jones in Riverdale. "I mean, we've both got fairly big teeth, also I let my brows grow out, and we've both got fairly big foreheads.

"Otherwise, I'd like to think I look like my own human," finished the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star.

Cole Sprouse recently shared the shocking revelation to his Instagram, and his brother, Dylan, also joined in the fun, commenting "That's me smfh."

He has since gone on to delete the post from his IG feed; possibly because the similarities are just too close?

Fans of Cole and Daisy have been creating memes about the two looking alike for some time now; since Daisy starred in her first Star Wars film, in 2015. One wrote "someone said daisy ridley looks like cole sprouse and now i can't unsee it".

i know this is daisy ridley but you’re telling me this ISN’T @colesprouse ? pic.twitter.com/zrb2xdCyk4 — Amanda (@Amanda_Barlow) November 20, 2019

Daisy Ridley stars as Rey in the ninth episode of Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker. She appears alongside John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver. She is also set to release another film next year, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which boasts a cast including James Corden and Margot Robbie.

She had previously joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to grill her Peter Rabbit co-star, James, on a lie detector, where she probed him on how much he Google'd himself, embarrassingly.

