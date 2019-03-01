Riverdale Star Luke Perry Rushed To Hospital After Suffering ‘Massive Stroke’

Riverdale's Luke Perry has suffered a 'massive' stroke. Picture: Instagram

Luke, who plays Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie, is currently in hospital.

Riverdale star Luke Perry is currently in hospital under sedation after suffering a ‘massive stroke’ at his home in Los Angeles.

Is Riverdale Leaving Netflix? Fans Concerned After There Was No Episode Released Last Week

According to TMZ, paramedics were called to his home in Sherman Oaks at 9.40am on Wednesday, and although family members claimed he was put into an induced coma, his representative says the star is currently sedated.

It’s reported that the stroke he suffered was ‘massive’ and when paramedics arrived at his house, he was responsive and talking but his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to hospital.

Luke, 52-years-old, plays Fred Andrews on Riverdale who is the father of lead character Archie Andrews, played by KJ Apa.

It’s unclear what the emergency will mean for his character on the show, as the series is currently filming only a short time ahead of airing each episode.

Luke shot to fame as a member of the cast of Beverly Hills 90210, the reboot of which was announced on the day he was rushed to hospital.

Stroked are often caused by a clot or a bleed on the brain and the effects vary greatly in severity, and patients have a better chance of recovery the faster they are treated in hospital following the onset.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News