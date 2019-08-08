Lili Reinhart Reveals Natural Curly Hair On Instagram And Her Ringlets Are Amazing

Lili Reinhart revealed what she looks like with curly hair. Picture: Getty / Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart’s natural tresses have left us with serious hair envy.

Much like Ariana Grande, Lili Reinhart’s au natraule locks are gorgeously curly and voluminous.

The Riverdale actress, 22, stunned her fans when she shared a glimpse at her blonde ringlets, taking to Instagram Stories to reveal what her hair looks like when she doesn’t use styling tools.

In a sweet selfie, Lili can be seen smiling at the camera as her curly blonde locks frame her face.

She wrote in the snap: “Literally no curling iron used. This is my natural curl, finessed to perfection by @brycescarlett.”

Lili Reinhart's hair is naturally voluminous and curly. Picture: Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Lili tends to keep her hair swept off of her face in an effortless up ‘do, and when she wears it around her shoulders it tends to be straightened or styled into subtle waves, so her voluminous curls well and truly shocked fans.

“Wow,” started one fan on Twitter “I had no idea Lili’s natural hair was this curly! I love it. Can they please give Betty a cute curly hairstyle for season 4?”

“Her natural hair looks so good on her wow,” praised another Riverdale fan.

Lili’s post comes after she shut down rumours she’d split from co-star Cole Sprouse, after reports emerged claiming they’d gone their separate ways.

Following their interview – which they carried out separately – for W magazine where they brushed aside split rumours, Lili made sure to prove they’re back on track by sharing a sweet birthday post to her man.

Sharing a picture of Cole to mark his 27th birthday Lili wrote: “I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.

"All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. – sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse.”

Lili’s post confirmed the duo are back on, after their interview with W magazine seemed to hint they’d split after they requested to be interviewed separately.

However, in the candid chat Lili spoke about her close relationship with Cole and how he’s encouraged her to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

