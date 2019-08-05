Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Move On From ‘Split’ Rumours As She Shares Heartfelt Birthday Poem To Riverdale Co-Star

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are back on. Picture: Getty

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse appear to have put their brief break-up behind them.

Riverdale actors Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had fans convinced they’d split when they kept their distance from one another at Comic-Con in July.

An insider later claimed they’d ended their relationship and were no longer living together, but days later Lili and Cole appeared to quash talk of their separation when they posed for W magazine and Lili captioned the shoot images on Instagram: “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s**t.”

Their post left fans confused as to whether they had in fact broken up, but Lili’s latest Instagram update seems to have silenced split rumours for good.

Sharing a picture of Cole to mark his 27th birthday Lili wrote: “I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.

"All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. - sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse.”

Lili’s post confirms the duo are back on, after their interview with W magazine seemed to hint they’d split after they requested to be interviewed separately.

However, in the candid chat Lili spoke about her close relationship with Cole and how he’s encouraged her to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

She told the publication: “At first, I didn’t want things private. Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it.

“No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special.”

Alluding to their on-screen relationship as Jughead and Betty, Lili added: “If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know… It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with s**t no one has to deal with.”

Cole also discussed their relationship, saying his happiness and Lilli’s happiness “come before caring about what people are saying”.

