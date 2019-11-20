Stormzy's New Album ‘Heavy Is The Head’: Release Date, Track List, & Collaborations

Stormzy hasn't dropped an album since 2017. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Here’s everything we know about Stormzy’s new album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’.

Stormzy announced the release of his second album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’ and fans can’t wait to hear the excellence that comes with it.

The ‘Crown’ rapper’s first album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ dropped in February 2017 and we’ve been holding on to each single release until now!

Stormzy's Shutting Down Haters Ahead Of Glastonbury Headline Slot

The 26 year old headlined at Glastonbury this summer and with his rise to success, here’s what we are expecting from the new album…

When will it be released?

Stormzy announced he’s dropping ‘Heavy Is The Head’ on December 13, so get your calendars marked for the highly-anticipated day!

Stormzy announced the release of his second album. Picture: Twitter

Who is he collaborating with?

The ‘Vossi Bop’ hitmaker will be collabing with six artists on his upcoming album. Joining forces with Headie One, Tiana Major9, YEBBA, H.E.R., Aitch, Burna Boy and of course, his good friend Ed Sheeran, fans are expecting big things.

Tracklist

While announcing the album, he dropped the tracklist and gave fans an insight into what songs will be streaming through our speakers next month.

1 – Big Michael

2 – Audacity feat. Headie One

3 – Crown

4 – Rainfall feat. Tiana Major9

5 – Rachael’s Little Brother

6 – Handsome

7 – Do Better

8 – Don’t Forget To Breathe feat. YEBBA (Interlude)

9 – One Second feat. H.E.R.

10 – Pop Boy feat. Aitch

11 – Own It feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy

12 – Wiley Flow

13 – Bronze

14 – Super Heroes

15 – Lessons

16 – Vossi Bop

Stormzy has 16 tracks on 'Heavy Is The Head'. Picture: Instagram

Is he touring?

Although he hasn't announced a tour yet, there has been speculation he plans on doing so after a fan noticed mention of it while pre-ordering his album.

She tweeted: "Tour. Tour. Tour. Tour," while posting a screenshot of her purchase, which read: "Pre-order from the Stormzy official store for early access to tour tickets."

Stormzy might be touring his upcoming album. Picture: Twitter

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., debuted at Number one on the Official Albums Chart in 2017 and won Album Of The Year at the Brit Awards in 2018.

We know he’s going to smash it out of the park with his new music release & we can’t wait to see what he has in store!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Stormzy News