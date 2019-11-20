Stormzy's New Album ‘Heavy Is The Head’: Release Date, Track List, & Collaborations

20 November 2019, 15:56

Stormzy hasn't dropped an album since 2017
Stormzy hasn't dropped an album since 2017. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Here’s everything we know about Stormzy’s new album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’.

Stormzy announced the release of his second album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’ and fans can’t wait to hear the excellence that comes with it.

The ‘Crown’ rapper’s first album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ dropped in February 2017 and we’ve been holding on to each single release until now!

Stormzy's Shutting Down Haters Ahead Of Glastonbury Headline Slot

The 26 year old headlined at Glastonbury this summer and with his rise to success, here’s what we are expecting from the new album…

When will it be released?

Stormzy announced he’s dropping ‘Heavy Is The Head’ on December 13, so get your calendars marked for the highly-anticipated day!

Stormzy announced the release of his second album
Stormzy announced the release of his second album. Picture: Twitter

Who is he collaborating with?

The ‘Vossi Bop’ hitmaker will be collabing with six artists on his upcoming album. Joining forces with Headie One, Tiana Major9, YEBBA, H.E.R., Aitch, Burna Boy and of course, his good friend Ed Sheeran, fans are expecting big things.

Tracklist

While announcing the album, he dropped the tracklist and gave fans an insight into what songs will be streaming through our speakers next month.

1 – Big Michael

2 – Audacity feat. Headie One

3 – Crown

4 – Rainfall feat. Tiana Major9

5 – Rachael’s Little Brother

6 – Handsome

7 – Do Better

8 – Don’t Forget To Breathe feat. YEBBA (Interlude)

9 – One Second feat. H.E.R.

10 – Pop Boy feat. Aitch

11 – Own It feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy

12 – Wiley Flow

13 – Bronze

14 – Super Heroes

15 – Lessons

16 – Vossi Bop

Stormzy has 16 tracks on 'Heavy Is The Head'
Stormzy has 16 tracks on 'Heavy Is The Head'. Picture: Instagram

Is he touring?

Although he hasn't announced a tour yet, there has been speculation he plans on doing so after a fan noticed mention of it while pre-ordering his album.

She tweeted: "Tour. Tour. Tour. Tour," while posting a screenshot of her purchase, which read: "Pre-order from the Stormzy official store for early access to tour tickets."

Stormzy might be touring his upcoming album
Stormzy might be touring his upcoming album. Picture: Twitter

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., debuted at Number one on the Official Albums Chart in 2017 and won Album Of The Year at the Brit Awards in 2018.

We know he’s going to smash it out of the park with his new music release & we can’t wait to see what he has in store!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Stormzy News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  7. 7
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  9. 9
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  10. 10
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  11. 11
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  12. 12
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  13. 13
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  14. 14
    Must Be
    J Hus
    itunes
  15. 15
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  16. 16
    Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)
    KSI
    itunes
  17. 17
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  18. 18
    Good As Hell (Remix) artwork
    Good As Hell (Remix)
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  20. 20
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  21. 21
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  25. 25
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  26. 26
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  27. 27
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  29. 29
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  30. 30
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  31. 31
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  32. 32
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  36. 36
    Without You
    Westlife
    itunes
  37. 37
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  38. 38
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  39. 39
    Beautiful Ghosts
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Halsey isn't pregnant, she just loves pancakes

Halsey Isn't Pregnant, She Just Loves Pancakes

Halsey

Roman Kemp made sure his girlfriend wouldn't miss him too much

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Left Girlfriend Anne-Sophie A Video Message For Every Day He’s In The Jungle

Shows & Presenters

Stranger Things' stars were surprised at its success

Stranger Things’ David Harbour Reveals Cast Thought Netflix Show Would Be A ‘Disaster’

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi is nominated for Song of the Year

Lewis Capaldi Nominated For A Grammy For Song Of The Year With ‘Someone You Loved’
Gigi Hadid has been liking Zayn Malik's Instagram posts

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik 'Back In Touch’ After Model Reached Out To ‘Flames’ Singer

Zayn Malik