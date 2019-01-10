Stormzy's Shutting Down Haters Ahead Of Glastonbury Headline Slot

Stormzy says critics of his headline Glastonbury slot 'don't deserve the fuel'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Blinded By Your Grace' Grime star's spoken about his upcoming festival headlining slot, admitting it's the biggest show of his life and won't 'fuel' the critics.

Stormzy's opened up about his 'biggest all-eyes-on-me kind of spotlight' headline slot at Glastonbury 2019, hitting back at critics that 'don't deserve the fuel' and promising he's confident he can give the 100,000 strong crowd the show they deserve.

In an interview with Elle, he spoke about what he calls 'the biggest day in the office' which will see him become the first ever black British artist to headline the festival.

He told the publication: “I’ve got mad underdog syndrome, but I got confidence too. I feel like I have so much to prove, but at the end of the day, I’m Stormzy, and I’m meant to be here.”

Addressing criticism that he doesn't have enough music for the headline slot, he says: "I get it...Only one album, where’s all the number ones? But I think the argument doesn’t even deserve the fuel."

"I am the headliner and I will come and give you a Glastonbury headline performance. I am looking very, very forward to doing exactly what I know I am capable of doing.”

Stormzy says he's ready to prove people wrong with his headline Glastonbury set. Picture: Instagram

The 25-year-old was announced as Glastonbury's first headliner with posters in Oxfam charity shop windows back in November and opinion was pretty divided over the choice, but Stormzy says he's ready for the challenge of proving people wrong.

He said: "When June 28th comes, either everyone will be proved right or they will be proved wrong, - but I am the headliner and I will come and give you a Glastonbury headline performance."

