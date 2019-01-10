Stormzy's Shutting Down Haters Ahead Of Glastonbury Headline Slot

10 January 2019, 14:40

Stormzy says critics of his headline Glastonbury slot 'don't deserve the fuel'
Stormzy says critics of his headline Glastonbury slot 'don't deserve the fuel'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Blinded By Your Grace' Grime star's spoken about his upcoming festival headlining slot, admitting it's the biggest show of his life and won't 'fuel' the critics.

Stormzy's opened up about his 'biggest all-eyes-on-me kind of spotlight' headline slot at Glastonbury 2019, hitting back at critics that 'don't deserve the fuel' and promising he's confident he can give the 100,000 strong crowd the show they deserve.

Stormzy Just Made This Random Woman's Day And Now They're BFF's

In an interview with Elle, he spoke about what he calls 'the biggest day in the office' which will see him become the first ever black British artist to headline the festival.

View this post on Instagram

Stormzy, Jourdan Dunn, Leomie Anderson, Dina Asher-Smith, Damson Idris, Wilfried Zaha, Temi Mwale, Tiana Major9, Yrsa Daley-Ward & Joshua Buatsi for ELLE Magazine. Thank you to ELLE for allowing me and these legends to grace your cover. And thank you to the leaders, legends, icons standing next to me, you lot inspire and empower not only me but an entire generation. There’s been a history of reducing us to whatever it is that fits the negative agenda at the time but we’re a whole spectrum of incredible things and we’re on a mission to showcase that to the world. Young, Black & British - What a time to be alive 🇬🇧🙏🏿🇬🇧🙏🏿🇬🇧 Photographer - @Paolakudacki Words by @Shannonmahanty Styling by @Solangefranklin Creative Direction - @misterthomasjames - Thank you @ELLEUK & @amcelle ❤️

A post shared by #MERKY (@stormzy) on

He told the publication: “I’ve got mad underdog syndrome, but I got confidence too. I feel like I have so much to prove, but at the end of the day, I’m Stormzy, and I’m meant to be here.”

Addressing criticism that he doesn't have enough music for the headline slot, he says: "I get it...Only one album, where’s all the number ones? But I think the argument doesn’t even deserve the fuel."

"I am the headliner and I will come and give you a Glastonbury headline performance. I am looking very, very forward to doing exactly what I know I am capable of doing.”

Stormzy says he's ready to prove people wrong with his headline Glastonbury set
Stormzy says he's ready to prove people wrong with his headline Glastonbury set. Picture: Instagram

The 25-year-old was announced as Glastonbury's first headliner with posters in Oxfam charity shop windows back in November and opinion was pretty divided over the choice, but Stormzy says he's ready for the challenge of proving people wrong.

He said: "When June 28th comes, either everyone will be proved right or they will be proved wrong, - but I am the headliner and I will come and give you a Glastonbury headline performance."

