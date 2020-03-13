From Mulan & The New Mutants To James Bond: No Time To Die, Here’s All The Films Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
13 March 2020, 12:53
Coronavirus has seen the global box office take a hit after a series of movies’ release dates have been postponed, including Disney’s Mulan and the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.
Many high-profile movies have postponed their release dates amid the coronavirus outbreak.
From blockbusters such as Disney’s live-action Mulan remake to the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, releases have been suspended to prevent the spread of the virus.
Here’s a list of all the movies that have been delayed…
Disney’s Mulan
Original release date: March 27, 2020.
Postponed release date: TBC
No Time To Die
Original release date: April 10, 2020.
Postponed release date: November 25, 2020.
The New Mutants
Original release date: April 3, 2020.
Postponed release date: TBC
Fast and Furious 9: F9
Original release date: May 22, 2020.
Postponed release date: April 2, 2021.
Sonic the Hedgehog
Original release date: February 28, 2020.
Postponed release date: TBC
A Quiet Place: Part 2
Original release date: March 20, 2020.
Postponed release date: TBC.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Original release date: April 3, 2020.
Postponed release date: August 7, 2020.
Antlers
Original release date: April 17, 2020.
Postponed release date: TBC
The Lovebirds
Original release date: April 3, 2020.
Postponed release date: TBC
