From Mulan & The New Mutants To James Bond: No Time To Die, Here’s All The Films Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused movies to delay the release of a list of films. Picture: Disney/Universal

Coronavirus has seen the global box office take a hit after a series of movies’ release dates have been postponed, including Disney’s Mulan and the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Many high-profile movies have postponed their release dates amid the coronavirus outbreak.

From blockbusters such as Disney’s live-action Mulan remake to the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, releases have been suspended to prevent the spread of the virus.

QUIZ: Will You Actually Do Any Work From Home?

Here’s a list of all the movies that have been delayed…

Disney’s Mulan

Original release date: March 27, 2020.

Postponed release date: TBC

No Time To Die

Original release date: April 10, 2020.

Postponed release date: November 25, 2020.

The New Mutants

Original release date: April 3, 2020.

Postponed release date: TBC

Fast and Furious 9: F9

Original release date: May 22, 2020.

Postponed release date: April 2, 2021.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Original release date: February 28, 2020.

Postponed release date: TBC

A Quiet Place: Part 2

Original release date: March 20, 2020.

Postponed release date: TBC.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Original release date: April 3, 2020.

Postponed release date: August 7, 2020.

Antlers

Original release date: April 17, 2020.

Postponed release date: TBC

The Lovebirds

Original release date: April 3, 2020.

Postponed release date: TBC

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip