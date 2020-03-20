Harry Styles Fans Confused As Extra 'Love On Tour' Dates Announced Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

20 March 2020, 10:19

Harry Styles's 'Love On Tour' has had dates added to it
Harry Styles's 'Love On Tour' has had dates added to it. Picture: Official Tour Image

Fans have been left a little confused as Harry Styles's Love On Tour has just had new dates added despite widespread cancellation and postponing of events around the world due to Coronavirus.

Harry Styles is due to kick off a world tour to perform his second album 'Fine Line' to eager fans across the world this April in the UK- but the spread of COVID-19 has caused almost every major event to postpone or cancel until further notice.

However, the 'Adore You' singer hasn't yet released a statement concerning the tour, and furthermore, extra tour dates just have been added to the Australian leg- and fans are a little confused!

Who Are Harry Styles's Backing Band? From Songwriting Bassist To Kickass Drummer

Verified news and information Twitter account for all things Harry, @HSHQ, tweeted extra dates have been added in Sydney and Melbourne and saying public ticket sales for the dates will begin on Friday March 20th at 1PM local time- meaning the tickets are now on sale.

However, the elephant in the room soon became apparent as fans started to flood the post's comment section asking if there was any information regarding the existing dates, let alone news ones, as countries in Europe such as Italy and Spain are in lockdown and events all over the UK are cancelled.

The first tour date is due to take place on April 15th in Birmingham, UK, but following government advice, it is unlikely this will go ahead, despite the fact there's been no word on it being postponed.

One fan wrote, "i know youre scared baby but it’s time to have THAT conversation" and another wrote, "can y’all please stopppppp and address your tour next month that LITERALLY cannot take place BECAUSE OF A WORLD PANDEMIC".

Harry Styles fans are worried about upcoming tour dates
Harry Styles fans are worried about upcoming tour dates. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles fans beg for an update about his upcoming April tour dates
Harry Styles fans beg for an update about his upcoming April tour dates. Picture: Twitter @HSHQ

It was also recently revealed 'Boyfriend' singer, Mabel, would be returning to join Harry on the Australian leg of the tour, having first supported the 'Watermelon Sugar' star during his debut solo tour in 2017.

The Australian dates are in November of this year, and tickets are on sale now!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  6. 6
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  11. 11
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  12. 12
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  14. 14
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  15. 15
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  18. 18
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  19. 19
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  20. 20
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  22. 22
    City Of Angels artwork
    City Of Angels
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  23. 23
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  24. 24
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  28. 28
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  29. 29
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  30. 30
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  31. 31
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  32. 32
    Mistakes
    Jonas Blue & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  33. 33
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  34. 34
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  35. 35
    Clean Up
    Yung Filly, Chunkz
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sweet Night
    V
    itunes
  38. 38
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  40. 40
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Relationship Timeline

Little Mix

Sam Smith joked they're having a 'meltdown'.

Sam Smith Fans Send Messages Of Support To Singer After They Shared Hilarious 'Quarantine Meltdown' Pictures

Coronavirus

Little Mix reflected on their LM5 moments

Little Mix: 5 Best LM5 Memories As We Say Bye To The Iconic Era

Little Mix

There are plenty of things you can do indoors that don't involve the TV

7 Things To Do At Home During Isolation That Don’t Involve Watching TV: From Spa Days To Getaway Planning

Features

Dr Alex is all loved-up with his girlfriend.

Love Island’s Dr Alex: Who Is His Girlfriend And What’s His Instagram?

TV & Film

The Weeknd's references to exes in After Hours album

The Weeknd's Lyrics About Exes Bella Hadid & Selena Gomez Including 'Escape To LA'

The Weeknd