Harry Styles Fans Confused As Extra 'Love On Tour' Dates Announced Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

Harry Styles's 'Love On Tour' has had dates added to it. Picture: Official Tour Image

Fans have been left a little confused as Harry Styles's Love On Tour has just had new dates added despite widespread cancellation and postponing of events around the world due to Coronavirus.

Harry Styles is due to kick off a world tour to perform his second album 'Fine Line' to eager fans across the world this April in the UK- but the spread of COVID-19 has caused almost every major event to postpone or cancel until further notice.

However, the 'Adore You' singer hasn't yet released a statement concerning the tour, and furthermore, extra tour dates just have been added to the Australian leg- and fans are a little confused!

Verified news and information Twitter account for all things Harry, @HSHQ, tweeted extra dates have been added in Sydney and Melbourne and saying public ticket sales for the dates will begin on Friday March 20th at 1PM local time- meaning the tickets are now on sale.

LOVE ON TOUR 2020.



Additional Sydney and Melbourne shows added.



Public onsales begin Friday, March 20 at 1PM local.https://t.co/6JKsaAWLxo pic.twitter.com/U5oBaVwAzX — HSHQ (@HSHQ) March 19, 2020

However, the elephant in the room soon became apparent as fans started to flood the post's comment section asking if there was any information regarding the existing dates, let alone news ones, as countries in Europe such as Italy and Spain are in lockdown and events all over the UK are cancelled.

The first tour date is due to take place on April 15th in Birmingham, UK, but following government advice, it is unlikely this will go ahead, despite the fact there's been no word on it being postponed.

One fan wrote, "i know youre scared baby but it’s time to have THAT conversation" and another wrote, "can y’all please stopppppp and address your tour next month that LITERALLY cannot take place BECAUSE OF A WORLD PANDEMIC".

Harry Styles fans are worried about upcoming tour dates. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles fans beg for an update about his upcoming April tour dates. Picture: Twitter @HSHQ

It was also recently revealed 'Boyfriend' singer, Mabel, would be returning to join Harry on the Australian leg of the tour, having first supported the 'Watermelon Sugar' star during his debut solo tour in 2017.

The Australian dates are in November of this year, and tickets are on sale now!

