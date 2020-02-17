BTS's 'Map Of The Soul' Album Track List Includes Sia Collaboration & Troye Sivan Writing Credit

17 February 2020, 17:32

BTS have a track with Sia on their upcoming seventh album
BTS have a track with Sia on their upcoming seventh album. Picture: Getty Images

BTS's track list reveal the huge names they're collaborating with on their seventh album, 'Map Of The Soul', including Troye Sivan and Sia.

BTS have released the track list for their upcoming seventh album, 'Map Of The Soul' and it reveals the big name collaborators, including Sia, and a co-written song by Troye Sivan, and fans can't wait for the album's release.

BTS Heartthrob Jimin's Hair, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, and RM are set to make a huge return after taking a well earned break since last August, having performed for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden with their new track 'Black Swan' and giving fans a taste of what to expect from their new era.

Never ones to do anything by half, the album is twenty tracks long, including an intro, interlude, and outro, with the final song featuring the enormous 'Chandelier' singer, Sia.

'My My My' singer Troye Sivan's revealed he co-wrote 'Louder than bombs' tweeting: "Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt's album! thanks for having me boyyssssss."

BTS's Map Of The Soul 7 track list has been released
BTS's Map Of The Soul 7 track list has been released. Picture: BTS

Full track list

1. Intro : Persona

2. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

3. Make It Right

4. Jamais Vu

5. Dionysus

6. Interlude : Shadow

7. Black Swan

8. Filter

9. My Time

10. Louder than bombs

11. ON

12. UGH!

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15. Friends

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal

19. Outro : Ego

20. ON (Feat. Sia)

It was also announced the boys are joining James Corden for one of his famous Carpool Karaoke's, something fans have been begging for some time now, and the biggest question we have to ask is how they're going to fit all eight of them into a car?!

View this post on Instagram

#BTSCarpoolFEB25

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on

