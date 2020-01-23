Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Stuns In Blue Bikini On Holiday In Thailand With Former X Factor Stars

Jade Thirlwall looked incredible. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall recently enjoyed a holiday in Thailand with her close friends, Marcus Collins and Ashford Campbell.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has shared some snaps from her recent holiday with close pals and former X Factor contestants, Marcus Collins and Ashford Campbell, and she looks so good!

The trio went to Thailand together and shut down Instagram with their matching blue swimwear.

The 'Black Magic' rocked a metallic blue bikini and her bandmates showered her with love in the comments.

Perrie Edwards said: "Ooooooooo gurllllll," while Jesy Nelson wrote, "Ridiculous [heart emoji]."

Jade Thirlwall looked stunning in Thailand. Picture: Instagram

Jade went on holiday with Marcus Collins and Ashford Campbell. Picture: Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock also commented on another snap, which was uploaded by the Geordie singer, with laughing emojis.

Fans were happy to see Jade oozing with confidence on her holiday after she recently opened up about her struggles with anorexia as a teenager.

Speaking to The Guardian, she revealed her recovery was down to the Little Mix girls 'saving her'.

She said: "At school, I was bullied a lot about my colour. I became incredibly insecure, and was anorexic from 13 to 18."

Jade Thirlwall wore a metallic blue bikini in Thailand. Picture: Instagram

"Going on the X Factor and being put into Little Mix helped me to recover. I knew I’d never be able to be a singer and live my dream if I stayed the way I was; having that goal was my light at the end of the tunnel," she added.

The 27-year-old went on to say that the girls were her 'saving grace', adding: "People think that girl band members are competitive, but my saving grace was being put in a group where we supported each other and gave each other confidence boosts."

Jade recently revealed that the girlband are closer than ever, adding they 'wouldn't be able to go on' if one of them left.

With a new album and tour in the making for the girls, we're sure that won't be the case anytime soon anyway!

