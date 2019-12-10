Little Mix: 'We Couldn't Go On If One Of Us Left'

Little Mix are closer than ever as they insist they "couldn't go on" if one of them left the group.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirwall have insisted they'll never feud like other groups have in the past and that if any one of them left the band, then Little Mix "couldn't go on."

"I can't see us ever feuding. Or [if Little Mix split] getting back together without one of us being involved," Jade told MailOnline, "People know we’re friends. It's not fake with us, you can just tell."

"If one of us didn’t want to come back with us, we couldn’t do it," Leigh-Anne added, "Even the Spice Girls - who came back without Victoria - they could do it. But we couldn’t do it."

Victoria Beckham - a.k.a Posh Spice - didn't join in with the Spice Girls reunion tour earlier in the year. The Pussycat Dolls also got back together recently but without original member Melody Thornton.

There was speculation Melody didn't want to rejoin the group because of Nicole Scherzinger's role as lead singer.

Speaking to ITV's Lorraine earlier in 2019, Melody said her confidence was knocked when it appeared Nicole would be the only one singing on the group's second studio album.

"They said we’re going to have Nicole do all of the recording, you’re going to have to learn and dance with the rest of these girls. For me, it really affected my confidence because I wasn’t using my best asset"

Perrie agreed: "You don’t know what goes on. People think we argue but we don’t. And you know what? If Melody didn’t want to be there because she wanted more parts or whatever, so be it, each to their own."

"We are a four. Little Mix isn’t Little Mix unless there's four of us," she added.

So it's safe to say that Jade, Jesy, Perrie and Leigh-Anne have no intention of calling things a day any time soon.

The girls have just announced they're embarking on another huge summer tour in 2020. The group will be kicking things off at the Falkirk Stadium on June 26th 2020 and the run of shows includes a big concert at BST Hyde Park.

Little Mix are on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp this Wednesday 11th December from 6am.

