Little Mix Spark 5SOS Collab Rumours After Playing 'Teeth' At Their LM5 Tour

Little Mix played 5SOS’s ‘Teeth’ at a show on their LM5 tour and now fans have a collab theory.

Little Mix, who are on their LM5 tour, played 5 Seconds of Summer's ‘Teeth’ at their Madrid show, sparking collab rumours between the two bands.

The song was played as people were entering the arena, and fans took to Twitter to post about their new collab theory.

The viral tweet read: “LITTLE MIX PLAYED TEETH IM SCREAMINGGGG THEY SAID 5SOS RIGHTS!!”

Fans flooded the comments to discuss the potential partnership.

One fan said: “OKAY MY FAV TWO GROUPS!!! THEY NEED TO COLLAB!!” Another wrote: “ICONS SUPPORTING ICONS.”

This isn’t the first time fans have encouraged a collab between 5SOS and the ‘Woman Like Me’ singers, after Jade Thirlwall admitted on a Q&A video that she would love to work with the boys.

Jade said: “The 5SOS guys, now that would be pretty epic. Me and Pez absolutely love ‘Youngblood’.

“I think that’s one of the best songs of the year to be honest.”

A fan said that the X Factor winners had played the ‘Easier’ band’s music at their shows before.

She said: “When I saw them last year they played Youngblood on the screen 2 ½ times & want u back once.”

5SOS’s Ashton Irwin was spotted liking the tweet, sparking fans to think a song could be on the cards.

Fans reacted to the liked tweet, saying: “ASHTON LIKED OMG.”

“HE DID THAT,” added another.

