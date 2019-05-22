5SOS Fans Are Trying To Decode The Band's Cryptic New Music Clues

5SOS fans are desperate to work out the band's cryptic clues. Picture: Getty Images/ 5SOS

5SOS are in serious tease mode for their new single 'Easier' and fans are trying to decipher the cryptic clues before it drops.

5 Seconds Of Summer have a new single on the way titled 'Easier' and fans are desperately trying to work out from the clues what the band's 'new era' will be and what their fourth album has in store for everyone.

The band dropped four teasers- one for each member, which sees them submerged in water and walking down a flame lit corridor with the lyrics 'Is it easier to stay, is it easier to go?' blasting in the background.

True to the band's style, the beat is rocky, maybe their darkest to date, and the seriously moody video is the same, leading many to think their new era will be a shift toward the moodier since their 2018 album, 'Youngblood'.

It appears that each symbol relates to one member of the band, with Ashton explaining what the 'blood moon and match' meant to him

He wrote: "The Blood Moon and the Match represents my internal battle between my darkness and light."

"It represents the true potential and self belief of the pursuit of greater imagination and patience for creation. It represents me on a higher spiritual level."

The band's official Twitter account also posted 'C.A.L.M', which is the initials of all four boys along with the cryptic symbols- with some fans even suggesting this will be the name of their next album.

One fan wrote in despair: "literally, how are we supposed to stay C.A.L.M after you drop these symbols that i don't understand???"

We won't have to wait much longer, as the single 'Easier' drops tomorrow, (23rd May, 2019) and we can finally start to work out where the 5SOS boys are headed.

Seeing as Charlie Puth has been stanning them hard recently, we're wondering if we'll hear any of the 'Attention' singer's influence in their tunes?

