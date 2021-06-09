Who Is Sierra Deaton? 5SOS Luke Hemmings Engaged To Long-Term Girlfriend

Meet Luke Hemmings' girlfriend-turned-fiance Sierra Deaton. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Who is Sierra Deaton? 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings and his girlfriend got engaged after four years of dating - here’s everything you need to know about her.

Sierra Deaton has just got engaged to her long-term boyfriend - 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings, who announced their engagement on social media.

The Australian pop star shared the heartwarming news with fans on Instagram on June 8, sharing pictures of the romantic proposal.

Revealing that they have been engaged for quite some time now, he wrote: “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year.

“I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you.”

Luke and Sierra have been dating for four years - here’s everything you need to know about the singer’s girlfriend-turned-fiancé.

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton got engaged this year. Picture: @sierradeaton/Instagram

Who is Sierra Deaton? Picture: @sierradeaton/Instagram

Who is Luke Hemmings’ girlfriend Sierra Deaton & what’s her job?

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton shared their engagement pictures on Instagram. Picture: @lukehemmings/Instagram

Sierra Deaton is actually a musician herself and is no stranger to being in the spotlight - she was a contestant on the US X Factor's final season back in 2013.

Sierra was part of a duo on the show with her now ex-boyfriend Alex Kinsey - they entered as Alex & Sierra.

She began dating Luke a year after she split from Alex in 2017 and Sierra has even provided background vocals for Luke’s band 5 Seconds of Summer!

Sierra Deaton appeared on the X Factor in 2013 with her now ex Alex. Picture: YouTube

Sierra Deaton and Luke Hemmings have been in a relationship for four years. Picture: @sierradeaton/Instagram

What age is Sierra Deaton and what’s her net worth?

Sierra was born on February 11, 1991, making her 30 years old - just six years older than her 5SOS beau.

As of 2020, Sierra is said to be worth over $500,000 (£352,000).

