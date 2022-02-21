Are Luke Hemmings And Sierra Deaton Married?

Are Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton married? Why fans think so. Picture: @sierradeaton/Instagram

5SOS fans are convinced Luke Hemmings has secretly married his girlfriend Sierra Deaton - here’s why.

5SOS’ Luke Hemmings got engaged to his girlfriend Sierra Deaton last year and now fans are convinced they got married in secret.

It all started when the 5 Seconds of Summer singer shared a TikTok of him covering Sierra’s song ‘Little Do You Know’, instantly raising eyebrows (in a good way) due to his cryptic caption.

If you were able to take your eyes off of Luke’s stunning guitar playing, you’ll have noticed that the Aussie star simply wrote: “When you marry the girl that wrote this banger.”

It goes without saying that fans were instantly sent into meltdown and took to the comments immediately to speculate if the pair had secretly tied the knot already.

5SOS fans think Luke Hemmings secretly married his fiancée Sierra Deaton. Picture: @sierradeaton/Instagram

“IM SORRY ARE YALL ALREADY MARRIED??!?!” wrote one fan.

A second penned: “MARRIED?? SIR?? SHARE WITH THE CLASS.”

“WHEN U WHAT THE GIRL???” questioned another person.

Another eager fan had caps-lock turned on to add: “YOU MEAM ENGAGED??? MARRIED??? HEMMO??? DID YOU ALREADY GET MARRIED.”

Luke Hemmings shared a cryptic clue about being married. Picture: LukeHemmings/TikTok

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton have been together for almost five years. Picture: @sierradeaton/Instagram

This comes just eight months after the all-star couple got engaged, with Luke sharing adorable pictures of his romantic proposal at the time.

Luke and Sierra, who previously appeared on the US X Factor in 2013, have been dating for almost five years now.

Neither of the stars have publicly addressed whether they tied the knot - but either way, we’re happy for the lovebirds!

