Liam Payne Hanging Out With 5SOS At Coachella Has Everyone Begging For A Collaboration

Liam Payne partied with 5SOS at Coachella. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Liam Payne was spotted hanging out with 5SOS at Coachella – and now we all want a collaboration.

Coachella is one of the biggest festivals of the year, with every huge artist heading to California to see the likes of Ariana Grande, Diplo, Khalid, Billie Eilish and Wiz Khalifa – and of course to party in the desert.

Liam Payne was just one of the celebs at the festival when it kicked off this weekend, using the occasion to mingle with some of the other artists, including 5SOS.

The One Direction star shared a snap on Instagram Stories with the rock band and, despite the absence of Michael Clifford, fans couldn’t cope with the photo, with many pleading for a collaboration on Twitter.

“Collaboration please?” one fan begged, as another wrote: “I need sum collab.”

“BREAKING NEWS: Michael Clifford has left 5SOS, so Liam Payne has taken his spot!!” joked a third fan.

Liam Payne just posted a photo of him and the 5sos boys at coachella. my 14-15 year old self is crying rn. — 𝖈𝖊𝖈𝖊 🕊 (@ashtunsidiot) April 15, 2019

Liam is a huge fan of 5SOS and even paid for the boys’ tattoos when he met them in 2013, so maybe the idea of a collaboration isn't so out of reach.

