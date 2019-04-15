Liam Payne Hanging Out With 5SOS At Coachella Has Everyone Begging For A Collaboration

15 April 2019, 12:53 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 12:55

Liam Payne partied with 5SOS at Coachella
Liam Payne partied with 5SOS at Coachella. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Liam Payne was spotted hanging out with 5SOS at Coachella – and now we all want a collaboration.

Coachella is one of the biggest festivals of the year, with every huge artist heading to California to see the likes of Ariana Grande, Diplo, Khalid, Billie Eilish and Wiz Khalifa – and of course to party in the desert.

Liam Payne was just one of the celebs at the festival when it kicked off this weekend, using the occasion to mingle with some of the other artists, including 5SOS.

Liam Payne Addresses Who Reactivated One Direction Instagram Account After One Member 'Likes' Best Fans Announcement

The One Direction star shared a snap on Instagram Stories with the rock band and, despite the absence of Michael Clifford, fans couldn’t cope with the photo, with many pleading for a collaboration on Twitter.

“Collaboration please?” one fan begged, as another wrote: “I need sum collab.”

“BREAKING NEWS: Michael Clifford has left 5SOS, so Liam Payne has taken his spot!!” joked a third fan.

Liam is a huge fan of 5SOS and even paid for the boys’ tattoos when he met them in 2013, so maybe the idea of a collaboration isn't so out of reach.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest News On The One Direction Lads

More Music News

See more More Music News

Justin Bieber liked a comment on Instagram, hinting at an Ariana Grande collab

Justin Bieber Hints At Possible Collaboration With Ariana Grande On Instagram

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is still on good terms with ex Selena Gomez

Fans Spot Selena Gomez On Justin Bieber's Instagram

Ellie Goulding spoke about her wedding singer

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Hired A Star To Sing For Her At Her Wedding

Ellie Goulding

Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob

Demi Lovato Unveils Brand New Look After Chopping Hair Into A Chic Bob
Ed Sheeran worked with BTS on a song for their new album

BTS’ New Album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ Features Collaboration With Ed Sheeran Titled ‘Make It Right’

Hot On Capital

Dan Edgar has apparently already been unfaithful to Chloe Sims

TOWIE’s Dan Edgar 'Cheats' On Chloe Sims Weeks Into New Romance – As Olivia Attwood Breaks The News

TV & Film

Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Theme And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson throw True a first birthday party

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate True's First Birthday Together With Lavish Party
Amber Turner shared a now-deleted tweet about 'the truth' during TOWIE

TOWIE's Amber Turner Hints At 'The Truth' As Dan Edgar Backtracks Over Chloe Sims Romance

TV & Film

Stacey Dooley hits back at ex who discovered she and Strictly partner are in a relationship

Strictly's Stacey Dooley Hits Out At Ex As He Exposes Kevin Clifton Relationship

TV & Film

Stacey Dooley has apparently struck up a romance with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley’s Ex-Boyfriend Brands Kevin Clifton ‘F***ing Rat’ After Confronting Him Over Strictly Stars' Romance