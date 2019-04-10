Liam Payne Addresses Who Reactivated One Direction Instagram Account After One Member 'Likes' Best Fans Announcement

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles scooped Capital’s ‘best fans’ title last month, and when the news was announced the One Direction Instagram account ‘liked’ the announcement – which sent fans wild.

Liam Payne spoke to Capital’s Roman, Vick and Sonny about how One Direction won our ‘best fans’ competition which took place last month, after the group landed 20.98 percent of the vote, while Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan took second to fifth place as individuals respectively.

At the time Liam said the way the results came in was “pretty special”, and the boys’ One Direction Instagram account even ‘liked’ the news, which had many fans questioning which member had reactivated the profile.

One Direction's Instagram account has been re-activated. Picture: Getty

Discussing the mystery with Roman, Liam said: “Oh my gosh, I mean who was that? Did anybody sign off on it?

“That wouldn’t make sense, that could be me or Louis, we’ve got to figure that one out. I don’t know actually, I don’t know if I remember the password for that.”

But Roman was quick to remind Liam: “It was activated,” to which Liam grinned as he responded: “Oooh some body logged on.”

Fans have since flooded Twitter with their theories, with many adamant it was Niall who reactivated the account.

One Direction and each of its members landed in the top five places of Capital's best fans competition. Picture: Liam Payne/Twitter

“Niall, you sneaky lad was it you?” quizzed one person, as another said: “It must be Louis.”

“Omg Liam you did!” claimed a third, as a fourth begged: “It’s time for you to say the truth.”

