Capital’s Best Fans 2019 Winner Revealed

Every year we give you the chance to decide which artist has the best fans in the business and you lot relentlessly campaign to ensure your favourite reigns supreme.

But who has been crowned winner of Best Fans 2019?

*Drum roll* And the winner is…. ONE DIRECTION!

One Direction may not have released a song since 2016, but their fanbase is clearly just as devoted as ever as they raked in 20.98% of the vote.

This is the fourth consecutive year the boys have taken the top spot. And, not only that, but the rest of the top 5 is dominated by 1D members!

Louis Tomlinson came in second place with 16.18% of the vote, Harry Styles came in third place with 10.37%, Liam Payne came fourth with 9.84% and Niall Horan came fifth with 9.10%.

One Direction’s fans clearly proved they are the best in the business.

Here’s the official top 10 of Capital’s Best Fans 2019:

1. One Direction - 20.98%

2. Louis Tomlinson - 16.18%

3. Harry Styles - 10.37%

4. Liam Payne - 9.84%

5. Niall Horan - 9.10%

6. Justin Bieber - 8.51%

7. Fifth Harmony - 6.33%

8. Zayn Malik - 6.08%

9. Miley Cyrus - 2.41%

10. Little Mix - 1.26%