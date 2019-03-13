Capital’s Best Fans 2019 Is Back - Here's How To Vote

Best Fans 2019 is back! Picture: capital

Every year we give you the chance to decide which artist has the best fans in the business and you lot relentlessly campaign to ensure your favourite reigns supreme.

One Direction won for the third year running in 2018 and pulled in a mammoth 13,164,132 votes. Louis Tomlinson scooped second place, with 1,371,679 votes and Ariana Grande came in third with 1,296,353 votes!

But will those guys dominate 2019’s competition or will the likes of Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes steal the crown? The power, as always, is in your hands!

Here's Liam Payne talking about how amazing it was when 1D won last year.

See, this is a big, HUGE deal, guys!

For the first time ever, Capital’s Best Fans 2019 will live solely on Instagram (instead of Twitter as it has previously) but it’s simpler than ever for you cast your vote.

All you have to do is screenshot which artist you want to win and post it on Instagram along with the correct hashtag.

