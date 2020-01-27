Who Is Love Island’s Wallace Wilson? Everything We Know About The Bombshell Personal Trainer

He said he's not afraid to step on some toes. Picture: ITV

Wallace Wilson is currently on Love Island and here's everything we know about the singleton - from his age to his occupation.

Love Island’s Wallace Wilson is the latest bombshell looking for love in the villa.

Describing himself as having the ‘perfect balance between competitiveness, humour and energy’, he’s definitely set to turn some heads!

So how old is Wallace and what’s his job? Here’s everything we know…

Siannise Fudge And Rebecca Gormley’s Row Divides Love Island Viewers As They Clash Over Luke T

Wallace is headed into the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Wallace Wilson?

Wallace is a 21-year-old personal trainer from Inverness, Scotland.

He brands himself ‘confident, funny and energetic’ which is the perfect triple threat for the show!

Naming Megan Fox as his celeb crush, he said his ideal woman is 'someone ambitious, athletic and confident’.

He's had plenty of time to cast his mind on who he wants to crack on with in the villa, and he revealed he already has his eyes on Siânnise, Sophie and Paige.

Wallace is a personal trainer. Picture: Instagram

What is Wallace’s Instagram?

You can find him on @wallacewilson1.

He already has 1,862 followers, which will be sure to go up in no time!

It comes as no surprise that his page is full of gym pics - what else would you expect from a PT?

His Instagram also boasts snaps of Wallace partying with his friends on holiday, so we’re sure the next few weeks in the South African sun will be a breeze for him!

Wallace is the latest bombshell. Picture: Instagram

What has Wallace said about Love Island?

Wallace is a personal trainer. Picture: Instagram

Wallace dished the dirt on how he plans on dealing with love triangles in the villa, saying: “I think stepping on toes is life isn’t it, it’s just what happens, you’ve got to look after number one.”

“I think with boy code, as long as you have a conversation first with the guy then it’s open for whatever you want to do,” he added.

You can watch him shake things up on ITV2 at 9pm.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip