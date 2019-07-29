WATCH: Love Island’s Joe Garratt Takes Vick Hope On A Date In Casa Capital

After he was eliminated from the Love Island Villa, Joe Garratt took Vick Hope on a date to milk a goat.

Joe Garratt’s journey in Love Island was far from ending in marriage, which is why Capital Breakfast took it upon themselves to wingman him.

While in Majorca’s Casa Capital, Vick Hope joined Joe on a date by the pool. And they had a spot of company…

> Love Island's Joe Garratt Responds To Criticism Over "Controlling" Lucie Donlan

The pair were asked to milk a goat, and that they did. Eventually.

Before getting their heads turned and realising they were each other’s types on paper, Vick Hope and Lucie’s ex, Joe, milked the goat on an adorable romantic date.

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be hearing the name Voe, or Jick anythime soon, as it sorta looks like she was willing to have a recoupling with, well, anyone else.

> Catch Up With All Of The Action From Casa Capital On Our App!