WATCH: Love Island's Joe Garratt Responds To Criticism Over "Controlling" Lucie Donlan

24 June 2019, 08:16

During his stay in Love Island, Joe Garratt faced backlash for being seemingly dominant over his partner, Lucie Donlan. The sandwich maker shared his side of the story.

Love Island star, Joe Garratt, was the subject of many memes and criticisms after his stay in the Villa, as many thought he appearing controlling over his partner, Lucie Donlan.

The sandwich-maker caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to clear the air following the backlash, saying "Obviously it was a hard one.

> Love Island’s Joe Garratt ‘Being Briefed By Producers’ On Backlash Over His Treatment Of Lucie Donlan Before He Heads Home

View this post on Instagram

Anyone fancy a bev? ☕️ #loveisland

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) on

"I literally had no idea," continued the 22-year-old. "To come out and here about the press, and stuff; I had no idea."

Joe went on to say that it wasn't easy to receive the criticisms, and that the "thought [he'd] been perceived in that way was gutting."

Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay were quick to defend Joe's actions, after he broke his silence after his Love Island dumping, and thanked his bodyguard for protecting him.

> We're Catching Up With All Of The Islanders Over On Our App

Latest Love Island News

Tommy Fury's ex Millie Roberts may be headed into the Love Island villa

Tommy Fury's Ex 'Headed Into Casa Amor' According To Love Island Fans
Maura Higgins was furious after Tom Walker's outrageous comment

Tom Walker Faces Backlash From Love Island Fans Over 'Disgusting' Comment To Maura Higgins
Georgia Steel reveals 'bans' producers imposed onto contestants

Georgia Steel Reveals 'Love Island' Producers 'Banned' Contestants From Certain Things
Tommy & Molly-Mae's bedroom action left viewers squirming

Molly-Mae & Tommy Fury's Love Island 'Sex Scene' Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Charlie Frederick called out Love Island for casting his exes

Charlie Frederick Shares Texts Proving He Was In A Relationship With Arabella Chi Days Before Love Island

Hot On Capital

Nick Minaj reignites feud with Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Branded A Copycat & 'Frozen Chicken' By Nicki Minaj As Feud Reignites

Miley Cyrus

Ariana is a big fan of tattoos.

Ariana Grande Shows Off Jim Carrey Inspired Tattoo

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Bella & Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar.

Dua Lipa ‘Dating’ Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Brother Anwar After Splitting From Isaac Carew
H&M have a range of Ariana Grande merch

H&M’s Ariana Grande Merchandise Is Here And It's All You Need For Her Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed how she makes her nose 'bleed' on demand for Stranger Things

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Explains How Eleven’s Nose 'Bleeds' On Demand
The Jonas Brothers play 'Finish The Lyric'

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Cover Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus In 'Finish The Lyric'

More Movies & TV News

Chloe Ferry's back filming for Geordie Shore despite saying she wasn't

Chloe Ferry's Return To Geordie Shore Sees Fans Brand Her A 'Liar'
Disney is planning several live-action remakes in the near future

A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes
Joe Garratt speaks out after Love Island

Joe Garratt Breaks Silence After Love Island Dumping & Thanks His Bodyguard For Protecting Him
Fans want to cast Jimin as Eric in The Little Mermaid remake

Fans Are Petitioning To Cast BTS' Jimin As Prince Eric In Live-Action The Little Mermaid Remake
Charlie Frederick once dated new Love Islander, Arabella Chi

Charlie Frederick Slams Ex And New Love Islander, Arabella Chi, As "Sly As F***"