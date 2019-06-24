WATCH: Love Island's Joe Garratt Responds To Criticism Over "Controlling" Lucie Donlan

During his stay in Love Island, Joe Garratt faced backlash for being seemingly dominant over his partner, Lucie Donlan. The sandwich maker shared his side of the story.

Love Island star, Joe Garratt, was the subject of many memes and criticisms after his stay in the Villa, as many thought he appearing controlling over his partner, Lucie Donlan.

The sandwich-maker caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to clear the air following the backlash, saying "Obviously it was a hard one.

> Love Island’s Joe Garratt ‘Being Briefed By Producers’ On Backlash Over His Treatment Of Lucie Donlan Before He Heads Home

"I literally had no idea," continued the 22-year-old. "To come out and here about the press, and stuff; I had no idea."

Joe went on to say that it wasn't easy to receive the criticisms, and that the "thought [he'd] been perceived in that way was gutting."

Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay were quick to defend Joe's actions, after he broke his silence after his Love Island dumping, and thanked his bodyguard for protecting him.

> We're Catching Up With All Of The Islanders Over On Our App