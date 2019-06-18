Love Island’s Tom Walker Has Viewers Convinced He Has 'Secret Girlfriend Of 7 Years' After Finding His Instagram Filled With Pictures Of Her

Tom Walker had a girlfriend of seven years before entering Love Island. Picture: ITV2 / Tom Walker/Instagram

Love Island newbie Tom Walker has viewers convinced he’s got a secret girlfriend outside of the villa.

After Love Island fans trawled through Tom Walker’s Instagram profile when he entered the villa, they discovered he has plenty of photos of himself and a long-term ex-girlfriend of seven years, Chloe Rayner.

The cute photos and heart-melting captions have fans convinced Tom is still with his girlfriend but is keeping the relationship a secret from his fellow Islanders.

By the look of a lot of the couple’s pictures their relationship was long-distance, which may be why they called it quits.

Tom Walker's girlfriend seemingly lived abroad during their relationship. Picture: Tom Walker/Instagram

In one upload on Chloe’s birthday on 22 June last year, Tom wrote: “Happy Birthday to this absolute dreamboat! Sorry I can’t be there to celebrate with you. Over the past 7 years I’ve seen her go from an 8 into a solid 10 – jokes, you’ve always been an 11 @chloeraynerxx.

"I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have spent the last 7 years with. Thanks so much for putting up with me and for sharing so many amazing memories. You’re beautiful inside and out. I can’t wait to see you, squash this distance and actually be together! Love you.”

The last picture Tom posted of them together was on Christmas Day in 2018, but Love Island viewers have theories the couple might still be in a relationship.

“Are you still together or?” One fan commented on the picture, as another said: “Tommy Fury all over again” – referring to the ex of Tommy’s who claims the boxer offered to stay with her while he went on the show.

Tom Walker said he has his eye on Elma Pazar in the villa. Picture: ITV2

“This girl has nothing on the Love Island girls omg she’s gorgeous,” replied a third fan, as a fourth wrote: “Is your gf going into Love Island too?”

While fans have been sent into a frenzy over the pictures, there's nothing to suggest Tom is still in a relationship with his ex girlfriend Chloe.

Upon their entry into the villa, Tom and fellow newbie Jordan Hames went on dates with Anna Vakili and Maura Higgins, with Tom later expressing an interest in Elma Pazar much to Maura’s dismay.

Model Tom described himself as a “people person” before he entered the villa, saying he enjoys “finding out about people”.

He also sees his best personality traits that he “gets along with everyone”, adding: “I’m nosy… I’m fun and always up for doing things. I’m a yes man, I don’t turn many things down. The downside is I sometimes find it hard to switch off.”

Tom described his idea of his perfect girl as “someone I can be myself around”. He would also like a girl with “energy for life” who enjoys travelling and socialising.

