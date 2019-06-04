Tommy Fury Branded A ‘Liar’ By Furious Ex-Girlfriend Millie Roberts
4 June 2019, 21:24 | Updated: 4 June 2019, 21:26
Tommy Fury has come under fire from his furious ex-girlfriend.
Love Island newbie Tommy Fury has been slammed by his ex-girlfriend, Millie Roberts.
During Monday night’s launch, Tommy claimed in his entrance interview that he’d been single for 10 months.
Marcel Somerville Calls Out Love Island As Black & Mixed Race Contestants Are Picked Last
However Millie has now claimed the pair only split up three months ago.
Taking to Instagram to lash out at the 20-year-old, she wrote: “Didn’t realise Feb-March was like eight months ago? I know you’re not the best at maths but this is no excuse.
“It’s mad what fame and money can do to people try and act like the whole relationship was nothing but okay Tommy, you do you.”
Oh dear!
> Listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast on the Global Player app