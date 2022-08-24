Exclusive

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri On Experiencing Concentration Fatigue & Her Dad's 'Iconic' Support

Tasha Ghouri spoke about how 'intense' the villa could be. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instgram

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri spoke about how she had to "work twice as hard" in the villa due to her cochlear implant, calling her dad an 'icon' for his support whilst she was on the show.

Tasha Ghouri had nothing but words of adoration for her dad when talking about her experiences on Love Island, revealing that she's thankful that he could be her 'voice'.

The 23-year-old sat down with us for a chat and got candid about how difficult she could find it in the 'intense environment' of the villa.

"Obviously on the show, you can’t have your voice, so my dad was my voice for me," Tasha told us, later calling him an 'icon' for his steadfast support.

The star's said being on the show "wasn't easy" and that her father Tarek Ghouri coming to her defence during the ITV2 series "meant everything to me."

Tasha praised her dad for educating Love Island fans on cochlear implants. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instgram

Tasha – who was the series’ first-ever deaf contestant – spoke about how grateful she was that her father got the conversation started about her cochlear implant and how her condition affected her during Love Island.

"I’ve got a great relationship with my dad anyway and for him to have my back and just educate people on my superpower," the eBay pre-loved ambassador told us.

She went on to talk about how overwhelming the show can be with a hearing difficulty – which she has affectionately dubbed her 'superpower', she said: "It’s not easy having a superpower and being in a very intense environment like that.

"People started to understand why I can be emotional and I do wear my heart on my sleeve," Ghouri said to us.

Tasha wants to use her platform to raise awareness for the deaf community. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instgram

Tasha's dad Tarek Ghouri used her platform to defend her during the show. Picture: Tarek Ghouri/Twitter

"I do get very tired, my brain works twice as hard," Tasha explained, "I suffer from concentration fatigue, having to lip-read all the time, having to constantly listen all the time, especially in group conversations it's not easy for me."

Tarek's unwavering support of his daughter has made him somewhat of a celebrity himself, with Tasha revealing that she even gets fan messages for him!

"My dad’s like an icon! Everyone just loves my dad," she said, "literally I get messages saying ‘Your dad’s so good looking and I’m just like ‘What is going on?’"

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth place on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The Islander – who many have branded as the best-dressed contestant in the show's history – dished on her plans to utilise her new platform, following her passion to champion the deaf community as well as continuing her reputation in the fashion world.

“I have a few different paths I’m going down, obviously the deaf community is something that I’m very passionate about, that’s something I will be doing quite a lot."

With a coy smile, she said that there are several announcements she has in the pipeline that she can't quite spill on yet, however, she did reveal that her house hunt with boyfriend Andrew Le Page is very much on the move.

