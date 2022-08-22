Love Island’s Tasha Says She And Andrew ‘Tried To Walk Out Of The Villa’ Before Luca & Dami Apology

Love Island's Tasha revealed she and Andrew almost quit the show. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV2

By Capital FM

Tasha Ghouri has opened up about her time on Love Island, revealing she and Andrew Le Page were ‘ready to walk out’ of the villa.

Tasha Ghouri has revealed she almost quit Love Island with boyfriend Andrew Le Page after the infamous Movie Night and Snog, Marry, Pie challenges.

Despite making it to the final with her beau, the contestant explained that there was one point where she was ‘ready to walk out’ after being targeted by some of the boys in the villa.

She explained in a chat with this tabloid that she felt ‘backed into a corner’ during the challenges, where fans accused Luca Bish and Dami Hope of ‘bullying’ her, leading over 1,5000 Ofcom complaints to be made following the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Tasha said: “It’s such an intense environment and hard to escape. You’re stuck in there together. I was ready to walk out.”

Tasha Ghouri revealed she almost walked out of the villa with Andrew Le Page. Picture: ITV2

Luca and Dami were accused of 'bullying' Tasha following the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge. Picture: ITV2

She continued: “A lot had happened in the space of three days and a lot of it was targeted at me. I was upset.

“I did kind of walk out. I said [to producers]: ‘I’ve had enough.’ Andrew said: ‘I’m gonna go with you.’ Then all of a sudden the boys apologised…It was a bittersweet moment.

“I’m a very forgiving person. I didn’t want to live the rest of the weeks in a negative way. I forgive, but I don’t forget.”

Love Island's Tasha said she and Andrew almost quit. Picture: Shutterstock

This comes after fans theorised that Luca and Dami’s apologies on the show were prompted by producers.

At the time, fans felt their individual chats with Tasha after the challenges were encouraged by producers following the backlash they received online.

Following her tough time in the villa, Tasha recently assured fans in a YouTube video that she 'couldn't be happier' after some people were left concerned about her mental health since leaving the show.

