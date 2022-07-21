Love Island Star Gemma Owen’s Mum Weighs In On Luca ‘Bullying’ Tasha

21 July 2022, 11:18

Gemma Owen's mum Louise has weighed in on Luca 'bullying' Tasha on Love Island
Gemma Owen's mum Louise has weighed in on Luca 'bullying' Tasha on Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gemma Owen’s mum has called out the Love Island boys’ behaviour towards Tasha Ghouri.

Love Island star Gemma Owen’s mum Louise Owen has broken her silence over the ‘bullying’ of Tasha Ghouri on the show.

Luca Bish and Dami Hope especially have come under fire from viewers following their treatment of Tasha during several challenges, bringing her to tears afterwards.

During a game of ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’, Luca said he could ‘give a list as long as Adam [Collard]’ as his reason for pieing her, while Dami said his reason for the pie was ‘because she gets away with a lot of stuff.

Both insisted it was ‘just a game’ as Tasha was left visibly upset.

When Are The Parents Going Into Love Island Series 8?

Meet Love Island Bombshell Jamie Allen: His Football Career, Age & Instagram

Gemma's mum Louise Owen has weighed in on the treatment of Tasha on Love Island
Gemma's mum Louise Owen has weighed in on the treatment of Tasha on Love Island. Picture: Instagram
Luca and Dami came under fire because of their treatment of Tasha
Luca and Dami came under fire because of their treatment of Tasha. Picture: ITV2

The boys both pulled the dancer for a chat later on in the show and apologised to her for their behaviour, which some viewers believe was prompted by producers.

Louise Owen has now weighed in on the situation, days before she’s set to meet Luca, who’s coupled up with her daughter Gemma, in the villa during the ‘meet the parents’ episode.

The wife of football legend Michael Owen took to Instagram to comment on the dancer’s video of Tasha asking Andrew to be her boyfriend, calling out ‘bullying’ behaviour - however, she didn’t mention any contestants’ names.

She wrote: “I hope Tasha is ok. I feel it’s close to bullying now which is so sad to see."

Dami and Luca have been called out for 'bullying' Tasha on Love Island
Dami and Luca have been called out for 'bullying' Tasha on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

It didn’t take long for her comment to go viral, with many saying Luca may not be getting the seal of approval he was hoping for from Gemma’s mum.

Gemma previously said during a date with Luca that her mum’s seal of approval is critical to their relationship, telling him: “If she doesn't then we're screwed. If my mum don't like you it's a no."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

