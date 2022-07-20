Love Island Viewers Think Luca And Dami Were 'Asked To Apologise' To Tasha By Producers

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island viewers reckon Luca Bish and Dami Hope’s apologies to Tasha Ghouri were prompted by producers of the show.

Tuesday night’s Love Island saw the contestants play ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’ in which the islanders had to choose a fellow contestant to kiss, ‘propose to’ and pie in the face – with an actual pie.

As well as sparking some fallouts between couples – Dami Hope snogged ex-partner Summer Botwe instead of current partner Indiyah Polack while Billy Brown neither kissed or proposed to partner Danica Taylor – it also led to more upset for Tasha Ghouri.

Tasha was pied by Luca Bish, Dami and Davide Sanclimenti, with Davide saying his pie was in return for her calling him and Ekin-Su’s relationship fake during a previous challenge.

Dami stated his reason for the pie was ‘because she gets away with a lot of stuff’ while Luca said he could ‘give a list as long as Adam [Collard]’ as his reason for pieing her.

Tasha said Luca was 'not a true friend' after pie-ing him. Picture: ITV2

The night before, Luca accused Tasha of 'riding Andrew's coat tails' in a game. Picture: ITV2

The boys then repeatedly told her: “It’s just a game,” as Tasha was left visibly upset. Meanwhile, fans flooded Twitter accusing Luca and Dami of ‘bullying’ the 23-year-old dancer.

Ex islander Amber Davies even tweeted: “Gosh I hope Tasha is ok. These boys are basically bullying her at this point.”

Later on in the episode, Luca and Dami individually pulled Tasha for a chat to apologise, a gesture which many viewers reckon was encouraged by the producers.

Ekin-Su also received a few pies. Picture: ITV2

Luca admitted he was out of order and told her: “I do actually genuinely feel bad right now for what I said and I'm sorry.”

Dami had a similar apology, saying: “I do support you and Andrew and obviously we have our opinions about everything that happened.

“I have said to you I thought you always get away with everything so I just thought it would be funny to say 'you always get away with everything well you're not getting away with this pie.”

Tasha was the girl who received the most pies during 'Snog, Marry, Pie'. Picture: ITV2

He added: “I don't want it to be like I'm ganging up on you. I actually want us to be friends.”

The boys’ apologies were quick to garner a response on social media, with many viewers stating it looked like they had been asked to apologise to Tasha by producers.

One person tweeted: “Dami and luca were forced to apologise because these weird apologies are not giving sincere.”

Another wrote: “Not to by cynical. But I feel lile the producers made Dami and Luca apologise. None of their past behaviour suggests they would take it on themselves to say sorry to Tasha.”

Why is everyone attacking Tasha? This is borderline bullying icl #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xi1ridy4t2 — lolaaaa (@1014m41) July 19, 2022

Gosh I hope Tasha is ok. These boys are basically bullying her at this point #LoveIsland — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) July 19, 2022

this “apology” from dami and luca sounds so scripted and not genuine at all these boys are NOT sorry for bullying tasha #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8Oy0yR8DPQ — myla (@softusdoll) July 19, 2022

Anyone else think the producers told Luca and Dami to apologise to Tasha? #LoveIsland — Gizzimondo (@Gizzimondo) July 19, 2022

not the love island producers telling dami and luca to apologise…#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/A0VQ7KhWV5 — chels 🌷 (@_chelsxoxo) July 19, 2022

“Producers definitely told Luca to apologise to Tasha. That’s what this apology is giving,” commented a third.

CapitalFM.com has reached out to ITV2 for a comment.

It comes after reports organisation Women's Aid have been in touch with the show about alleged "misogyny and controlling behaviour" by some of its contestants.

Women's Aid said it got in contact with ITV after being tagged in "a stream" of social media posts highlighting concerns about some cast members' behaviour - and told producers it was "vital" they should "know when to intervene".

