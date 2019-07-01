Why Love Island 2019 Stars Including Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Aren’t Using The Swimming Pool

1 July 2019, 13:04

The islanders often sit by the pool but they're rarely in it
The islanders often sit by the pool but they're rarely in it. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island contestants are very rarely seen using the stunning infinity pool in the main villa.

While we’ve seen the Love Island cast dive in the pool and have races in previous years’ series, this year the contestants don’t seem to be using the infinity pool which overlooks picturesque views of Mallorca.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Molly-Mae Hague, Lucie Donlan, Anna Vakili, Tommy Fury, and their co-stars are often seen sitting on the edge of the water with their legs dangling in, and there are a number of reasons why they don’t actually immerse themselves into the water.

One of the main reasons is swimming would require the islanders to take their microphones off, so if they were to have a conversation in the pool it wouldn’t be picked up by producers.

Former islander Kady McDermott has also previously explained the pool water was usually too cold for them to want to get in.

She told OK! online: “Because we went into the villa at the end of May and it’s just about getting in to summer, the pool hasn’t been heated or anything.”

Previous contestants Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies also had sex in the pool during the 2017 series, which no doubt put future islanders off of taking a dip.

It's also likely the girls' raunchy swimsuits aren't practical for some serious swimming.

Ex islander Olivia Attwood threw caution to the wind during the season three finale, when she dived into the pool to celebrate the end the show – still clad in her pretty blue evening gown.

The hilarious moment still has long-term Love Island viewers making memes form the iconic moment to this day.

