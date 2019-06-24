Love Island Cast Including Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague Are Unrecognisable As Childhood Photos Emerge

The Love Island cast look worlds away from their glamorous selves as youngsters. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island contestants look worlds away from their glamorous selves in unearthed childhood snaps of the cast.

The Love Island season five hopefuls including Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Yewande Biala and Amber Gill, look adorable in their old family photos, showing each of the contestants as fresh-faced children.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

ITV2 presenter Caroline Flack has been showing viewers the old snaps in recent episodes of Aftersun, and fans can’t believe how different the reality TV stars look in the hilarious photos.

Amber Gill

Amber Gill looked stylish even as a teen. Picture: Aftersun/ITV2

Probably the only Islander who still looks glamorous as a teenager, a young Amber is instantly identifiable by the voluminous ringlets in her hair. Posing for the photo in a restaurant, teenage Amber rocked red lipstick and a smiley pout.

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard's childhood picture is everything we expected it to be. Picture: Aftersun/ITV2

Curtis’ holiday snap is everything we expected it to be as the professional dancer grinned for a picture during a tropical vacation, with a multi-coloured Hawaiian necklace around his neck.

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague hasn't always had bleached blonde hair. Picture: Aftersun/ITV2

Molly-Mae’s childhood picture is the least embarrassing of the bunch, as the future social media influencer poses in what looks like a prom or bridesmaid dress with a bunch of roses in her hand.

Years away from bleaching her hair blonde, the Islander had long brown locks as a teenager.

Yewande Biala

Yewnade Biala looked very serious in her childhood snap. Picture: Aftersun/ITV2

Yewande looks extremely serious in the snap of her younger self, sporting a bright pink frock and gold necklace as she sits on carpeted stairs with her hands firmly clasped.

Former parter Danny Williams said he loved her smile when he first met Yewande, but in the hilarious snap her pearly whites are hidden behind the future scientist’s steely stare.

Anna Vakili

Anna Vakili had possibly the cutest throwback picture. Picture: Aftersun/ITV2

Pharmacist Anna’s young picture is probably the cutest of the bunch, as the youngster poses for a professional picture in a navy, polkadot dress with a huge bow.

Anton Danyluk

Anton Danyluk's photo is everything we hoped it would be. Picture: ITV2

Anton’s family album picture doesn’t surprise us at all, as the Scotsman can be seen as a young teenager posing in a position he definitely still whips out to this day.

Perched on a wall overlooking the sea, young Anton seemingly considered himself as one of the cool kids as he leans back on one arm and rests the other on his knee – all the while pouting for the camera behind a large pair of shades.

Danny Williams

Model Danny Williams had dimples from a young age. Picture: Aftersun/ITV2

Model Danny looks worlds away from his chiselled self as a primary school student. Grinning for the photographer, the now 21 year old showed off his cute dimples from an early age.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury's childhood picture was almost as funny as his Facebook page. Picture: Aftersun/ITV2

We’ve all already seen Tommy Fury’s hilarious Facebook page, but the picture his family sent into Aftersun was just as funny.

Rocking a bright red back pack and an explorer’s hat, young Tommy appeared to be pulling a sarcastic smile as he posed for the picture.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sundays at 10pm on ITV2

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After