Love Island Star Tommy Fury’s Facebook Page Has Been Unearthed And We Can All Relate

Tommy Fury's Facebook page has fans in stitches. Picture: ITV2 / Tommy Fury/Facebook

Tommy Fury’s Facebook page has been discovered, and we bet he’ll be wishing he set his profile to private before he entered Love Island.

Tommy Fury, aged 20, currently has the nation glued to his every move on Love Island, as he’s caught between yet another love triangle – this time with Molly-Mae Hague, 20, and newbie Maura Higgins, 28.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Maura said she was immediately attracted to Tommy because she found him sexy and was drawn to his eyes, but if the ring girl had a glimpse at the boxer’s Facebook page she might just change her mind.

While everyone in the world wouldn’t wish for their old Facebook posts to be discovered, Tommy clearly didn’t think about making his private before he became a reality TV star on ITV2.

Tommy Fury has caught Maura Higgins' eye in the villa. Picture: ITV2

On his public Facebook profile, pictures of Tommy in his school uniform can be seen alongside straight-faced selfies and hilarious statuses similar to ones we all definitely posted when we were 13 years old.

Clearly the sportsman has a thing for girls whose names begin with ‘M’, as one status from 2012 says: “Megan I would catch a grenade for you, while another says: “I dedicate my rugby match to you Megan I love u with all my hart [sic].”

He also branded Spongebob a “beast” in October 2012 and simply exclaimed: “Cruise ship!!!!!!” on another day – we're guessing he was on holiday at the time.

After it was shared on Instagram by spoof account Love Island Not, viewers of the show were quick to comment on the hilarious screenshots.

“Hahaha anyone else noticed he loves names beginning with M?” wrote one eagle-eyed follower, as another said: “Hahaha I would die if my old Bebo account resurfaced.”

“Do you still fancy him now?” one fan asked her friend, as another commented: “I’m dying.”

One viewer also pointed out the posts are just like anything any other teenager would have posted, writing: “I don’t get the commotion over his old posts. Just seems like a normal teenager.”

Meanwhile, in the Love Island villa Tommy has garnered plenty of female attention with Maura and Molly-Mae currently fighting for his heart.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After