Love Island Star Sherif Lanre’s Family Speak Out After His Shock Axing: ‘It’s Unfair’

Sherif Lanre's family branded his exit from Love Island 'unfair'. Picture: ITV2

Sherif Lanre’s mum has branded Love Island “unfair” following the sudden axing of her son from the villa.

Love Island viewers were left shocked earlier this week when it was announced Sherif Lanre had left the villa following a conversation with producers about how he “broke the rules”.

Sherif was coupled up with Anna Vakili and the reason for his departure is yet to be explained, but there are plenty of rumours flying about – one of which is that he and Anton Danyluk came to blows, something which has since proved to be false.

While we await the news of the reason for his abrupt exit, the 20 year old’s family have shared their thoughts on the situation with the chef’s mother Diana Rollanson-Williams telling Mail Online even she doesn’t know what’s happened.

Sherif Lanre was coupled up with Anna Vakili. Picture: ITV2

Branding her son’s axing “unfair”, Diana said: “I don't know the real reason yet, but I'm determined to get to the bottom of it. “I don't know if he has actually done anything wrong yet. I need to look at his Love Island code of conduct and I need to speak to him properly to find out what really happened.

"But I'm his mum, I'm going to think it was a bit unfair. I think so. I'm going to defend my son."

Following the news of his exit from the show, his family shared a post on Instagram which has since been deleted. They wrote: “So sadly Sherif has left the villa. It’s unclear why at the moment but hopefully we will be able to update ASAP!!

“But he will STILL be appearing on our screens tonight. Everyone on endz is BEYOND proud and excited to have our boy home.”

ITV2 announced Sherif would be leaving Love Island in a statement, saying: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Sherif also wrote a statement himself, adding: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Voiceover of the show Iain Stirling confirmed on Tuesday night’s episode that the budding reality TV star had left the villa, but fans were left frustrated over the lack of detail in Iain’s announcement.

"Earlier today, following conversations with the producers, Sherif left the villa. But for other Islanders, it's another day in paradise," he simply said.

However, the former Islander was spotted a few times in the background of some scenes through Tuesday’s episode.

Viewers were also disappointed over the fact they didn’t air Sherif’s leaving scene or his co-stars’ reaction to the news.

