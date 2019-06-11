Sherif Lanre Has Been Kicked Off Love Island After ‘Breaking The Villa Rules’

Sherif has left the villa. Picture: ITV

Love Island star Sherif Lanre has ‘mutually agreed’ to leave the villa.

Love Island only kicked off 5 minutes ago, and one of the contestants has already been kicked out.

Sherif Lanre has ‘mutually agreed’ to leave the villa after ‘breaking the villa rules’.

He said in an official statement: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

“I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

It's unclear how show bosses will address the situation on the show.

Sherif is a 20-year-old chef and semi-pro rugby player who lives in London. He described himself as "upbeat and cheeky and outrageous" and prides himself on his ability to make people laugh.

Before he entered the show, Sherif said he was looking for someone who can hold a conversation, who doesn't take herself too seriously - and someone with a nice bum!

The Love Island hunk also revealed his first celeb crush was on High School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens.These days, Sherif has the hots for Rich the Kid's girlfriend, Tori Brixx.

Sherif was coupled up with Anna Vakili who will surely be devastated about his departure.

The pair have been getting close since she made the decision to couple up with him on Friday night's episode.

Sherif is not the first person to be booted from the show.

In 2016, Malia Arkian was removed after getting caught up in a heated confrontation with Kady McDermott.

In one shocking scene the reality TV star was seen shouting and screaming after Kady accidentally spilt her wine over her leg. Malia accused her of doing it on purpose and responded by shoving her co-star.

Speaking about the incident on Twitter, Kady said: “Sassy little Kady weren’t I meow,” before adding to her 381k followers: “She punched me in the nose after and gave me a nose bleed but they didn’t show it as too graphic.”

At the time it was reported Malia had been removed from the villa after just one day, but fans never knew what had really gone down.

The girls’ fallout began after Malia was picked to go on a date with Kady’s beau Scott, as the pair had come back from their date later than she had expected. As they greeted Malia and welcomed her into the villa, Kady accidentally dropped her wine on Malia’s leg, leading her to fume: “Did you do that deliberately?”

She then raged: “If you wanna speak to me just come in there. You don’t do that with me, not at all,” to which Kady hit back: “I swear to God, if you want to get rowdy…that’s a f**king joke. Do you honestly think I’d waste my wine over you? It was a f**king accident.”

Oh dear!

