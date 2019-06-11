Love Island Star Kady McDermott Claims She Was Punched In The Face In Unaired Scenes

Kady McDermott took part in Love Island 2016, but the social media star has only just shared a shocking experience from her time on the show.

Kady McDermott had a turbulent time on Love Island in 2016, despite eventually finding love with boyfriend of one year Scott Thomas.

In one shocking scene the reality TV star was seen rowing with Malia Arkian after Kady accidentally spilt her wine over her leg, with Malia believing she’d done it on purpose and responding by shoving her co-star.

Despite Kady’s time on the show being three years ago, the 23 year old recently recalled the shocking moment on Twitter as the new series of Love Island gets underway, but this time she claimed their row ended with her getting punched in the face.

Responding to a fan, Kady said: “Sassy little Kady weren’t I meow,” before adding to her 381k followers: “She punched me in the nose after and gave me a nose bleed but they didn’t show it as too graphic.”

At the time it was reported Malia had been removed from the villa after just one day, but fans never knew what had really gone down.

The girls’ fallout began after Malia was picked to go on a date with Kady’s beau Scott, as the pair had come back from their date later than she had expected. As they greeted Malia and welcomed her into the villa, Kady accidentally dropped her wine on Malia’s leg, leading her to fume: “Did you do that deliberately?”

She then raged: “If you wanna speak to me just come in there. You don’t do that with me, not at all,” to which Kady hit back: “I swear to God, if you want to get rowdy…that’s a f**king joke. Do you honestly think I’d waste my wine over you? It was a f**king accident.”

Malia then shoved Kady, at which point security intervened to separate the girls.

