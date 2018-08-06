Samira Mighty Calls Out Love Island Over Its 'Diversity Problem' On The Big Narstie Show

6 August 2018, 12:11

Love Island's Samira Mighty has finally spoken about the diversity issue the show has, joking that they only allow 'one [person of colour] in at a time' whilst appearing on The Big Narstie Show.

Love Island has faced widespread criticism for it's diversity problem, casting a majority of white people, and now, one of the show's contestants, Samira Mighty has thrown shade at the show whilst appearing on 'The Big Narstie Show'.

In a re-created Love Island sketch with fellow islanders Jack Fowler and Rosie Williams, Samira jokes to presenters Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan, both who are black, that they 'only let in one a time'. There were calls across social media through out the series for 'more diversity' in the villa.

WATCH: Samira Mighty Slams Georgia As Love Island's Most Annoying Islander

When the show mysteriously cut out her and Frankie's night in the hideaway, which many say contributed to Frankie being voted off the show, Samira has said she's got 'no idea' why it happened, as it was a 'huge deal' in the villa, calling it 'weird'.

Samira eventually had her experience cut short, as she left the show after to join Frankie on the outside, which many saw as unfair.

When show's presenters suggested it was because she's black, and gave her the opportunity to say exactly how she felt into the camera, and Samira had possibly the best response ever, saying:

"So, hun, why did I not get shown in the Hideaway?"

"It was a big thing for me, and I'm Samira Mighty, and I don't get played like that."

Word.

