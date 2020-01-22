What Is The Patch On Rebecca Gormley’s Leg? Love Island Viewers Praise Model For Publicly Displaying Contraception Method

22 January 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 22 January 2020, 17:22

Rebecca Gormley had Love Island viewers questioning what the patch on her leg was when she entered the villa.

Rebecca Gormley sent the Twittersphere into a frenzy when she arrived in the Love Island villa wearing a sexy Greek goddess outfit, while her co-stars were captivated by her long wavy hair, confidence, and model looks.

As she relaxed on the bed in the hideaway for her dates with Callum Jones and Connor Durman, viewers noticed she was wearing a small patch at the top of her thigh and began to debate what it was for.

Love Island’s Sophie Piper Called Out For Lying To Connagh Howard About Kissing Connor Durman

While it could simply be a nicotine patch, many believe it’s a form of contraception and are praising the bombshell for wearing it proudly, instead of changing her contraceptive method before entering the show.

Rebecca Gormley's thigh patch is thought to be a contraceptive method
Rebecca Gormley's thigh patch is thought to be a contraceptive method. Picture: ITV2
Rebecca Gormley's arrival in the villa shook things up
Rebecca Gormley's arrival in the villa shook things up. Picture: ITV2

The NHS website explains the contraceptive patch is a small sticky patch that releases hormones into the body to prevent pregnancy, but it can also be used to lighten painful periods.

The first patch is worn for seven days and on day eight, you change it to a new one – this routine continues every week for three weeks, and then there’s a patch-free week.

Rebecca was quickly praised by Love Island viewers for wearing hers proudly in public, with hundreds shutting down the cruel comments.

One person tweeted: “Why are so many people saying horrible things about Rebecca wearing a contraceptive patch on #LoveIsland ? most the girls in there are probs on the pill anyway so why does it matter.”

“Everyone sayin Rebecca has a nicotine patch on her leg is the story of my f*****g life, it’s the contraceptive patch people x [sic],” wrote another.

“People really trying to shame Rebecca for wearing what might be a contraceptive patch on love island, lollll what year are we in,” chimed in another.

Rebecca certainly stirred things up after her dramatic arrival into the villa, nabbing happily coupled up lads Callum Jones and Connor Durman for a chat, much to the dismay of their love interests Shaughna Phillips and Sophie Piper.

The model is 21 years old and a former beauty queen who won the title of Bare Face Top Model, as well as Miss Newcastle in 2018 before taking part in Miss England 2019.

However, given her tall posture and model looks, many refused to believe she’s 21.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Love Islands spill their true thoughts about the first ever winter series

Ex-Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Ellie Brown & Georgia Harrison Claim The Winter Series Is 'Overkill'
Eve and Jess Gale coupled up with Callum and Mike on their first day of Love Island

Love Island Producers ‘Encouraged’ Twins Jess And Eve To Go For Callum Jones And Mike Boateng
Elie Brown shuts down she is the 'love' of Michael Griffiths's life

Love Island's Ellie Brown Denies Michael Griffiths Relationship After He Claimed Ex On The Beach Co-Star Was 'The One'
Sophie Piper was caught in a white lie on Love Island

Love Island’s Sophie Piper Called Out For Lying To Connagh Howard About Kissing Connor Durman
Eve explains what Tyga messaged her on Instagram

WATCH: Eve Gale Explains Exactly What Tyga Wrote To Her In Her DMs

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary will be released on 31 January

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary Miss Americana: Trailer, Release Date And All The Details

Taylor Swift

Louis Tomlinson is a big fan of Noel Gallagher's band Oasis.

Louis Tomlinson Adds Noel Gallagher Songwriting Credit To New Single ‘Walls’

Louis Tomlinson

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star shaded their fellow beauty gurus

Jeffree Star And Shane Dawson Shade Beauty Bloggers Including Jaclyn Hill And Tati Westbrook
Zayn donates thousands toward young girl's medical care

Zayn Malik Donates £10,000 To Young Girl's Medical Treatment To Mum's Shock

Zayn Malik

Halsey said she was shocked to have not been nominated for a GRAMMY

WATCH: Halsey Reacts To Receiving No GRAMMY Nominations This Year

Halsey

Fans were trying to find the employee's social media handles

Harry Styles' Starbucks Doppelgänger Goes Viral On TikTok As Fans Share Drive-Through Video

Harry Styles

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte and Ryan have been getting close

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Having 'Secret Hook-Ups' With Ryan Gallagher On I'm A Celeb Australia
Maura Higgins' opinion on the new Love Island contestants

WATCH: Maura Higgins Calls Paige 'Cringey' Whilst Rating Love Island Contestants
Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job
Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles