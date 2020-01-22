Love Island’s Sophie Piper Called Out By Viewers For Lying To Connagh Howard About Kissing Connor Durman

22 January 2020, 11:29

Sophie Piper got herself in an awkward situation on Tuesday night’s Love Island, when she lied to Connagh Howard about kissing Connor Durman.

Sophie Piper had fans cringing at their TV screens when she was caught in a lie by partner Connagh Howard when he grilled her about kissing her former beau Connor Durman.

Love Island's new girl Rebecca Gormley revealed to Connagh Sophie had shared a kiss with original Connor, so he didn’t hesitate in pulling Rochelle Humes’s sister for a chat.

WATCH: Eve Gale Explains Exactly What Tyga Wrote To Her In Her DMs

Connagh asked Sophie: “You had a kiss with him last night didn’t you?” To which she replied: “No, I had a kiss with him in the challenge.”

The Love Island hunk added: “Someone told me so I was just wondering, but it was just in the challenge was it?”

Sophie then claimed Connor gave her a little peck after the dancing challenge, but insisted they didn’t sneak off.

The truth then came spilling out when Connaugh said: “It’s just a bit confusing.”

Confessing to her lie, Sophie laughed: “I’m not even gonna lie, actual s**t just came out my mouth.”

She then took to the Beach Hut, clearly embarrassed, saying: “I f****d it, ah! I don’t know why the hell I decided to say, ‘no we didn’t’ when we did.”

Sophie Piper was clearly embarrassed about being caught in a lie
Sophie Piper was clearly embarrassed about being caught in a lie. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, Connagh assured her: “You don’t have to lie to me, I can take the truth.”

Fans had a hilarious reaction to Sophie’s slip-up, with many questioning how she so easily lied.

“Sophie just said she prefers original Connor but then lies about the kiss with him? Wtf,” one person tweeted, as another said: “When Sophie gets caught in a lie! That was awkward.....Conough went innnnnn tho.”

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Eve explains what Tyga messaged her on Instagram

WATCH: Eve Gale Explains Exactly What Tyga Wrote To Her In Her DMs
Maura Higgins' opinion on the new Love Island contestants

WATCH: Maura Higgins Calls Paige 'Cringey' Whilst Rating Love Island Contestants
Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job
Callum Jones said he'll be loyal in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Callum Jones? Everything We Know Including His Job And Where He's From
Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister

Hot On Capital

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star shaded their fellow beauty gurus

Jeffree Star And Shane Dawson Shade Beauty Bloggers Including Jaclyn Hill And Tati Westbrook
Zayn donates thousands toward young girl's medical care

Zayn Malik Donates £10,000 To Young Girl's Medical Treatment To Mum's Shock

Zayn Malik

Halsey said she was shocked to have not been nominated for a GRAMMY

WATCH: Halsey Reacts To Receiving No GRAMMY Nominations This Year

Halsey

Fans were trying to find the employee's social media handles

Harry Styles' Starbucks Doppelgänger Goes Viral On TikTok As Fans Share Drive-Through Video

Harry Styles

Anne-Marie has teased a new era with pink imagery

Anne-Marie's Pink Era: Upcoming Album, Release Date And Little Mix Collab Rumours

Anne-Marie

Halsey's previously dated G Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly.

Who Is Halsey Dating? From Boyfriend Evan Peters To Ex Yungblud - Who The Pop Star Has Been Linked To

Halsey

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte and Ryan have been getting close

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Having 'Secret Hook-Ups' With Ryan Gallagher On I'm A Celeb Australia
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Fans can't believe she's only 21

Love Island's New Bombshell Rebecca Gormley Accused Of 'Lying' About Her Age By Fans
The Love Islander hopeful is looking for The One.

Who Is Mike Boateng? Love Island's Contestant's Controversial Job And Age Revealed
Leanne Amaning has promised to be fun and energetic in Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Leanne Amaning? Job, Age And Beauty Pageant Past Revealed