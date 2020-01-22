Love Island’s Sophie Piper Called Out By Viewers For Lying To Connagh Howard About Kissing Connor Durman

Sophie Piper got herself in an awkward situation on Tuesday night’s Love Island, when she lied to Connagh Howard about kissing Connor Durman.

Sophie Piper had fans cringing at their TV screens when she was caught in a lie by partner Connagh Howard when he grilled her about kissing her former beau Connor Durman.

Love Island's new girl Rebecca Gormley revealed to Connagh Sophie had shared a kiss with original Connor, so he didn’t hesitate in pulling Rochelle Humes’s sister for a chat.

WATCH: Eve Gale Explains Exactly What Tyga Wrote To Her In Her DMs

Connagh asked Sophie: “You had a kiss with him last night didn’t you?” To which she replied: “No, I had a kiss with him in the challenge.”

The Love Island hunk added: “Someone told me so I was just wondering, but it was just in the challenge was it?”

Sophie then claimed Connor gave her a little peck after the dancing challenge, but insisted they didn’t sneak off.

The truth then came spilling out when Connaugh said: “It’s just a bit confusing.”

Confessing to her lie, Sophie laughed: “I’m not even gonna lie, actual s**t just came out my mouth.”

She then took to the Beach Hut, clearly embarrassed, saying: “I f****d it, ah! I don’t know why the hell I decided to say, ‘no we didn’t’ when we did.”

Sophie Piper was clearly embarrassed about being caught in a lie. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, Connagh assured her: “You don’t have to lie to me, I can take the truth.”

Fans had a hilarious reaction to Sophie’s slip-up, with many questioning how she so easily lied.

Naaaah Sophie said that lie TOO fast 🤣🤣🤣 #LoveIsland — - (@abulussen) January 21, 2020

Sophie 😂😂😂😂😂😂 when you tell a lie and instantly regret it 😭😭😭😭 #loveisland — Katie (@xx_katiie) January 21, 2020

Sophie just caught ROTTEN in a lie I am cringing #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3g7X477LCV — Sarah Magliocco (@SarahMagliocco) January 21, 2020

“Sophie just said she prefers original Connor but then lies about the kiss with him? Wtf,” one person tweeted, as another said: “When Sophie gets caught in a lie! That was awkward.....Conough went innnnnn tho.”

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip