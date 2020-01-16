Love Island Fans Think Ollie Williams’ Exit Was Staged After He Left The Villa Without Getting Dressed

16 January 2020, 11:18 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 11:20

Love Island viewers noticed Ollie Williams walked out of the villa barefoot.

There are a number of theories surrounding Ollie Williams’ exit from Love Island, one of which being his parents ‘pulled him’ out of the show, but the latest concern is that the islander’s walk-out was staged.

After breaking down as he told his castmates he’s still in love with somebody else, eagle-eyed fans noticed something odd about his departure.

WATCH: Maura Higgins Says Love Island Twins Are 'At Risk' & Warns Them 'Not To Exclude Themselves'

Following hugs with his fellow islanders, Ollie lugged his suitcase out of the door and along the lengthy driveway barefoot.

Ollie Williams left the villa with bare feet
Ollie Williams left the villa with bare feet. Picture: ITV2

He was also still wearing his swim shorts and cap, something which gave viewers a suspicious feeling about his exit with many claiming on social media his exit "seemed staged".

One person tweeted: “Anyone else confused why Ollie left #loveisland without getting dressed or putting his shoes on? Just curious.”

“Why isn't Ollie putting on any clothes to leave? Is it the rules that they only wear swimming costumes at all times,” wrote another.

A third viewer quizzed: “Is Ollie not gonna put some clothes on before he leaves?”

Ollie, who was coupled up with Paige Turley, broke down in tears before leaving the show, gathering his islanders around the fire pit to tell them of his decision.

He told his co-stars: “This is Love Island and I am leaving for love. Getting to know Paige has made me realise that I still have feelings for someone on the outside. If I stay here I’m not being honest with my own heart.

“Unfortunately I have to leave.”

The land owner said quitting was “the hardest decision I’ve ever made", adding: "But she’s the love of my life. When you’ve got that you can’t risk throwing that away. I’ll see you on the outside I guess.”

Ollie’s decision was met with huge support from the other islanders, with Leanne Amaning saying: “This is what every girl wants, a man to declare their love to them to the whole world. He went with his heart. I will miss him.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Iain Stirling calls out Connor's "toxic masculinity"

WATCH: Iain Stirling Slams Love Island's Connor's "Toxic Masculinity" Towards Sophie
Fans called out Connor for showing 'toxic' behaviour

Love Island's Connor Durman Is Being Compared To Joe Goldberg From 'You' As Fans Claim He's 'Controlling' Sophie Piper
Jess Gale is in the Love Island villa with her twin sister

Who Is Love Island Twin Jess Gale? VIP Hostess' Age, Instagram And Job Revealed
Ollie Williams's house 'under 24 hours surveillance' as animal activists target

Ex Love Islander Ollie Williams's Family Home Targeted By Animal Activists After Trophy Hunting Past Revealed
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Hot On Capital

Jeffree Star has discontinued two of his eyeshadow palettes

Jeffree Star Discontinues Two Of His Eyeshadow Palettes To ‘Make Room For More In 2020’
Stranger Things 4 begins filming very soon

Stranger Things 4 Filming ‘Starts Soon’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals
Miley Cyrus debuts new era mullet hairdo

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Mullet Hairdo During NSFW Workout With Boyfriend Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles at the BRITs

BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles, Stormzy, And Billie Eilish Among Artists Performing On The Night

The BRIT Awards

Finley Tapp is entering Love Island

Who Is Love Island New Boy Finley Tapp? New Cast Member’s Age, Instagram, Job And Everything You Need To Know

More Movies & TV News

Connagh has his eyes on a few of the girls in the villa

Who Is Love Island's Connagh Howard? The Model's Age, Instagram & Everything We Know About The New Bombshell
Maura Higgins has some advice for the Love Island twins

WATCH: Maura Higgins Says Love Island Twins Are 'At Risk' & Warns Them 'Not To Exclude Themselves'
Maura Higgins doesn't think Ollie Williams left Love Island 'for his ex'

WATCH: Maura Higgins Thinks Ollie Williams Was 'Pulled Out Of Love Island By Parents' Over Trophy Hunting Scandal
Shaughna shared before and after pictures of her weight loss

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' Weight Loss Journey: 25-Year-Old Underwent Body Transformation Before Entering The Villa
Shauna helped enforce fire safety in council estates

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Praised For Her Help Following Grenfell