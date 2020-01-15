Exclusive

WATCH: Maura Higgins Says Love Island Twins Are 'At Risk' & Warns Them 'Not To Exclude Themselves'

15 January 2020, 16:26 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 16:30

Maura Higgins has some sound advice for the 'Love Island' twins, warning them not to exclude themselves and to be their own people as they find themselves at the centre of love drama.

Former islander, reality star, and legend, Maura Higgins has dropped by to talk all things Love Island, imparting some wisdom for this year's bunch, in particular, twins Jessica an Eve, who she's warned not to 'exclude' themselves from the rest of the villa.

Maura Higgins has some advice for the Love Island twins
Maura Higgins has some advice for the Love Island twins. Picture: Instagram @jessicarosegale/ Capital

Chatting about one of the twins, Eve, coupling up with Shaughna Phillips's 'man', Callum Jones, Maura said:

"I'm actually surprised she didn't go crazy at the twins...she was well able to keep her mouth shut, I don't know if i would have been able."

The Dancing On Ice star continued to impart some wisdom to the twins during their time in the villa.

She said: "I think they're at risk because they're very excluded from the group and that's not going to do them any favours...and then pulling the guys for chats together, like, do it on your own, you don't need your sister by your side!"

Maura has said her favourite islander is Shaughna, who she describes as 'very funny and real', like she was during her 2019 stint, and is backing Mike and Leanne (watch this space)!

Elsewhere in the chat, she dropped the bombshell (excuse the pun), that she doesn't believe the reason Ollie Williams left the villa after three days was because of 'feelings for his ex'- offering her own theory his parents pulled the 23-year-old after photos of him trophy hunting hit the tabloids.

Maura said: "I reckon maybe like because of all the stuff online maybe his parents pulled him out, that's what I'm thinking, maybe they didn't realise there would be that much impact online."

We kind of like the theory, we can't lie...and we're sure it's only a matter of time until we discover the truth, whatever that may be!

