ITV Boss Says Love Island Care 'Can't Be Indefinite' Following Mike Thalassitis' Death

ITV boss says duty of care to Love Island stars 'can't be indefinite'. Picture: ITV/Love Island

An ITV boss has said that the care Love Island stars receive after the show is 'evolving' but can't continue 'indefinitely.'

ITV's Chief Executive has spoken about the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis, saying that although it was a tragedy, the show followed its duty of care and there's no link between the dating show and his passing.

Speaking at the Broadcasting Press Guild on Thursday, ITV boss Carolyn McCall said:

"I would also say that I don’t think anybody has made a direct link between what happened to Mike and Love Island," she said.

“That would be an extremely tenuous thing to do given he was very happy on Love Island and all his mates have said that and that he’s done two other reality programmes since then."

On the issue of ITV caring for its stars once they leave the island and are thrust into the limelight and intense scrutiny of social media, she said:

"We can do everything we possibly can to look after people and to do our duty of care but you can't do that forever with an individual."

The nation was shocked to hear that Mike, who was 26, had tragically died from an apparent suicide, two years after appearing on the UK's most popular reality show.

He starred alongside the likes of Olivia Attwood, Chris Hughes, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies and had once been in a relationship with TOWIE star Megan McKenna, said to be the first person he ever loved.

The TV channel announced earlier this month it was updating its aftercare process to include financial and social media training along with the mental health counselling that already exists.

