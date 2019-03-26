Megan Barton Hanson Fuels Romance Rumours With Love Island's Charlie Frederick's On Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson flirts with Charlie Frederick on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/charliefrederick_

Love Island co-stars Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Frederick fuel rumours they're more than friends with some shameless Instagram flirting.

Megan Barton Hanson is back in the single game and this time she is flirting with Love Island co-star Charlie Frederick on Instagram, leaving a thirsty comment of a recent holiday snap of him.

The pair are no strangers to each other lately, having been spotted clubbing with each other in Chelsea nightclub Raffles before the blonde gym hunk jetted off to Bali for a month, and it appears that Megan may have missed it.

The 25-year-old simply wrote 'Ello' and some telling side eye emojis on the tropical snap where, let's be honest, Charlie is looking pretty damn ripped.

Megan has been pretty open about where she stands with ex Wes Nelson in recent weeks, replying to a fan who asked 'but can you get Wes Nelson back tho' with a pretty rude reply of 'I'd rather sh** in my hands and clap."

So, she's made it pretty obvious where she stands on that one.

Megan Barton Hanson's NSFW response to fan asking if she and Wes Nelson are rekindling. Picture: Instagram

The pair split up during Wes's appearance on Dancing On Ice, and despite insisting they remained on good terms, things have turned sour, with Megan exposing the reality star for sending her sexual messages after their split.

He has since been spotted with a string of women, most recently with his rumoured 'new girlfriend', Instagram star Lissy Roddy.

