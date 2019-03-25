Megan Barton-Hanson Takes A Dig At Wes Nelson Via Instagram Comments

25 March 2019, 09:03

Megan Barton-Hanson claimed she really wouldn't want to get back with ex, Wes Nelson
Megan Barton-Hanson claimed she really wouldn't want to get back with ex, Wes Nelson. Picture: Getty

Megan Barton-Hanson responded to one of her followers' comments, asking if she could ever get Wes Nelson back.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson wrote a comment on her Instagram, to her 1.9 million followers, responding to a question from a fan.

After she shared a sponsored post, with the caption "Give a girl the sun, a cocktail and a banging outfit and she can do anything," one of her followers asked "But can you get [Wes Nelson] back tho? [sic]"

> Love Island’s Wes Nelson ‘Books Moroccan Holiday’ To Try And Win Megan Barton-Hanson Back

Megan Barton-Hanson responded to a comment about Wes Nelson via Instagram
Megan Barton-Hanson responded to a comment about Wes Nelson via Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Megan - who broke up from Wes in January - responded with a laughing emoji, saying "Rather s*** in my hands and clap".

The pair split up at the beginning of the year, after it was reported their relationship suffered with him being on Dancing On Ice. There were several "misunderstandings" between Wes and his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer.

The model announced their split via her Instagram Story, mimicking Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's announcement. "We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate," she wrote.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

While it's rumoured that Megan Barton-Hanson is currently dating professional footballer, Dele Alli, Wes is said to have a new girlfriend - an Instagram model called Lissy Roddy.

