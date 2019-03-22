Love Island’s Wes Nelson Is ‘Dating’ Instagram Model Lissy Roddy After Meeting At A Party

Wes Nelson is rumoured to be dating Instagram model Lissy Roddy. Picture: Instagram

It looks like Wes Nelson has a new girl in his life after his rumoured fling with Dancing On ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

Love Island’s Wes Nelson is rumoured to have a new lady in his life – sources claim he’s dating Instagram model Lissy Roddy after the pair hit it off at a party.

According to the tabloids, Wes and Lissy are ‘inseparable’ after the pair met at a Nasty Gal party for the fast fashion brand in Dublin recently.

A source claimed, “Wes is having a really good time getting to know Lissy, they've been on some nice dates and they've been hanging out, going on shopping trips together and chilling at home.

“Lissy's the reason Wes was so adamant he wouldn't be getting back with Megan. She is absolutely stunning and he's one very happy man.”

Wes had previously been linked to his Dancing On Ice professional partner, Vanessa Bauer, after the pair spent every day together while in training, something he has denied.

Wes had previously dated Megan Barton-Hanson, who he met on Love Island but the pair parted ways due to her jealousy of him pending so much time with Vanessa.

He’s recently said to have bought Megan a holiday to Morocco for her birthday present as a way of winning her back.

Newly single, Wes has been linked to several different women in the past few weeks, so we’ll have to keep an eye on how this one develops.

